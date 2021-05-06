El Pomar Foundation and Center for Creative Leadership will be presenting the Nonprofit Executive Leadership Program 2.5 (previously known as Regional NELP) from Aug. 11-13. The application deadline for NELP 2.5 is June 7.
"The customized leadership development program helps prepare leaders in the nonprofit sector to produce better results, maintain and sustain healthy relationships and grow their organizations," an El Pomar-issued news release said. "This year’s NELP 2.5 course is open to nonprofit CEOs and executive directors from any region of the state with operating budgets of less than $750,000."
Over the course of the two and a half day program hosted at Center for Creative Leadership’s Colorado Springs campus, participants engage in challenging exercises and workshops to become more effective leaders for their organizations and communities. Areas of focus include: giving and receiving feedback from colleagues, peers and stakeholders; identifying development goals and strategies with the assistance of peers and professional staff; establishing relationships with peers that can become long-term learning partners and gaining insight into personality preferences and leadership styles through self-assessments.
The program costs $400 "with the potential for a $1,000 contribution to the participant’s nonprofit to defray the costs of participation," the release said. Financial support from El Pomar Foundation to operate the program allows nonprofit executives to participate at a small portion of the actual cost.
More information can be found at elpomar.org/nelp.