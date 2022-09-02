After five months of “blood, sweat and tears, grinding, putting it all together,” Anthem Live — a Black-owned, veteran-owned multimedia studio — opened today on Garden of the Gods Road.
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Colorado Springs Black Chamber of Commerce, Anthem Music Enterprises CEO TerryJosiah Sharpe said the goal is to “elevate the scene” by guiding and developing artists in the music industry.
“As we get a lot of independent creators kind of becoming their own bosses, and understanding how to navigate this scene while developing themselves economically by doing what they love doing, I feel like that's a win for the community,” he said.
Audio production takes a huge financial outlay if you’re going it alone but, Sharpe says, “if you have a one-stop shop where you can go and make everything happen that you're trying to do, that takes away so much of the burden.
“We can really teach people how to navigate it for themselves,” he said. “You don't have to automatically start making a million dollars as a creator — but if you can start off making $36,000 a year doing what you love doing, that's enough to get by, and then you understand what’s possible. Then it's, ‘Okay, cool. I can take it up a notch.’"
Anthem Live will create “high quality, professional content,” Sharpe said, and boost the industry locally.
“Our medium of art is music,” he said. “We understand that when music helps develop a city, some great things happen. And when the city stands behind the music in those developing areas, that’s when something really great happens. That’s when you get a city like Austin, Texas, where it is a music city. I really believe we can grow this city into something that people will identify as a music city.”
Boss Babe Networking will also be located inside Anthem, along with The Nonprofit Makeover, which CEO Kristen Faith Sharpe describes as “a new hub for nonprofits to get resources, learn how to raise more money online, and how to elevate their organizations.”