On Saturday, Oct. 2, COSILoveYou will host the Seventh annual CityServe Day — a no-strings-attached, citywide day of service where all are welcome to serve and be served.
On CityServe Day, thousands of volunteers are expected to disperse across the Pikes Peak region to serve schools, parks, local nonprofit organizations and neighborhoods.
Volunteers can perform simple tasks like pull weeds, paint, pick up trash, make cards of encouragement, drop off care packages, perform music in retirement communities, clean, sort donations and more.
COSILoveYou is seeking to fill 3,500 slots, many of which are family- and kid-friendly and perfect for small businesses and business teams, groups of neighbors, friends and other small groups, according to COSILoveYou.
During the event last year, 2,175 CityServe volunteers contributed 6,640 volunteer hours and provided services at 83 project sites.
This event is meant to be a starting place, inspiring the community to be engaged with needs year-round, according to COSILoveYou, an organization that orchestrates collaborative partnerships to meet practical needs throughout the Pikes Peak region.
Working with churches, nonprofits, businesses, school districts and civic partners, the organization has established supportive partnerships in education, homelessness and food insecurity.
For more information regarding volunteering on CityServe Day and to view available projects and slots, visit cosiloveyou.com.