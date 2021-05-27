To celebrate Colorado Springs’ Sesquicentennial (150th anniversary), Bike Month has transformed into a month-long celebration, June 1-30, according to a news release issued by the city.
"The community is invited to Pedal Our Past to learn about and celebrate Colorado Springs’ history," the release said, adding the month will replace the annual Bike to Work Day event held every June.
"The City of Colorado Springs encourages historic exploration by providing five pre-designated routes," the release said. "Choose the historic loop that fits you and your family and friends’, fitness level and curiosity about Colorado Springs."
Visit ColoradoSprings.gov/PedalOurPast for route information and maps, and to explore historic tours in five neighborhoods:
· The Legacy Loop
· Old Colorado City
· Southeast Colorado Springs
· Cragmor Neighborhood
· Hillside Neighborhood
According to the release, the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum has identified points of interest on these routes. In June, riders can stop at and learn about historic locations, sites and points of interest through temporary informational signs along the city’s trail system.
"The rides serve as both an introduction to bicycling in Colorado Springs and the city’s rich and varied history," the release said. "Riders can visit City Bike Maps | Colorado Springs for bike trails and routes and the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum - CSPM to help plot your own bicycle tour through history."
Riders:
- Follow @CityofCOS on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for trail highlights and surprises.
- Join the BiketoBizCOS community Facebook Group to get updates on the month-long event.
- Share a special moment and post to the group or use the hashtag #PedalOurPast on Twitter and Instagram.
- People are encouraged to ride often, share their photos and be on the lookout for opportunities to win prizes.
Pedal Our Past will replace the 2021 Bike to Work Day event. The city, according to the release, plans for Bike to Work Day to return in 2022 in order for local businesses to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s Bike to Work Day event transformed into a week of bicycling to support businesses with “Bike to Biz” Week.
Editor's note: The Business Journal's sister publication, the Colorado Springs Indy, is a media supporter of Pedal Our Past.