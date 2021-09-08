Nearly 35 percent of Colorado seniors are fearful that they won’t be able to pay next month’s rent — the highest percentage in the nation.
A survey by HelpAdvisor.com used U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey data released Aug. 11 to explore where seniors are struggling to pay their upcoming rent.
It found that 32,465 out of 93,523 seniors surveyed expressed eviction concerns.
Colorado seniors and those in six other states — West Virginia, Georgia, Mississippi, New York, Florida and Virginia — were among a quarter of the senior population who expressed no or only slight confidence in their ability to pay their next month’s rent.
In Colorado, West Virginia, Georgia and Mississippi, more than 30 percent of each state’s senior population were worried about their next rent payment.
At least one in five seniors in 13 states reported that they were struggling to pay rent.
Seniors with the highest levels of confidence in being able to pay their rent live in Connecticut, Idaho, Oregon, New Mexico and Arizona.
In Connecticut, 89 percent of seniors weren’t concerned about making their next rent payment.
Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the national eviction moratorium to Oct. 3, the U.S. Supreme Court vacated the extension on Aug. 26.
The survey was conducted after the moratorium extension but before the Supreme Court action.
According to HelpAdvisor, high unemployment rates for adults 55 and over — 4.9 percent as of May — is a contributing factor to senior housing insecurity, along with the difficulty of obtaining emergency rental assistance.
Two COVID-19 stimulus packages contained a total of $46 billion for emergency rental assistance to landlords and tenants, but as of Aug. 11, only about 11 percent of those funds had been distributed to households.
