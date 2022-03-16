Colorado Springs Airport (COS) expects passenger numbers to spike across the spring break travel period and, with Transportation Security Administration officials, released tips for travelers.
Nationwide over the past three weeks, TSA officers are screening an average of 1.9 million people per day — which is a 50 percent increase from last year, but still down from pre-pandemic 2020 levels when TSA was screening approximately 2.1 million people per day. Passenger volumes at COS mirror national trends and TSA anticipates peak passenger volumes during the spring break travel period.
At Colorado Springs Airport’s TSA security checkpoint the busiest times are 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The busiest days to travel are Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.
These peaks are driven by the flight departure schedules determined by the airlines, according to the airport. When there is a concentrated number of flight departures over a short period of time, there will be intervals when the number of departing passengers will make the TSA security checkpoint at COS very busy.
“Some airlines are flying larger aircraft on some routes out of COS, increasing the number of travelers who need to be screened during peak times,” the airport’s tip sheet said. “This is why it is essential that travelers arrive early and prepared to allow for completion of every step of the travel process from curb to gate.”
COS and TSA also warned passengers over firearms, following an increase in the number of firearms being brought to the airport’s security checkpoint.
As of March 9, TSA officers had discovered nine firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at the COS security checkpoint this year — a threefold increase over the same point in 2021. The most recent firearm find was March 6. Every firearm was discovered during the routine screening of carry-on property at the airport security checkpoint.
Nationally so far in 2022, TSA officers have discovered more than 975 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage. This represents a 43 percent increase over the number discovered at this point in 2021.
“Every traveler needs to check the contents of their carry-on luggage prior to leaving home to ensure they are not bringing prohibited items of any type to the security checkpoint. This is especially true for those who are traveling with a firearm,” TSA Federal Security Director Larry Nau said in a news release. “The recent increase in the number of firearms discovered by TSA officers at COS forces me to state the obvious: One firearm discovery at the checkpoint is one firearm too many. Avoid making a mistake, avoid expensive civil penalties and properly pack your firearm for travel in checked luggage.”