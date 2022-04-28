Colorado Springs Airport traffic during the March spring break rush increased more than 50 percent compared to last March, according to an airport press release.
The airport enplaned 87,346 passengers and 172,873 passengers traveled through the COS terminal last month, and both of these measures were about 51 percent more than in March 2021, the release said.
From March 2021 to 2022, there’s also been a 225 percent increase in total enplanements — meaning traffic has more than doubled over the 12-month period, an airport spokesperson said.
Airplane seat capacity at COS increased 21.5 percent since last March, which allowed for additional traffic. Nearly 80 percent of seats in March 2022 were sold, the airport press release said.
“March proved to be the busiest month for COS, and summer projections indicate traffic will be just as high, if not higher,” the release said.
The airport also noted that the Transportation Security Administration is no longer enforcing the federal mask mandate for passengers in airports and on planes, and masks are not required anymore for COS employees and travelers. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommend wearing masks on indoor public transportation and “choosing the best decision for your health and well-being.”