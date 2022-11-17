Colorado Springs Airport saw 201,555 total passengers travel in and out of the airport in October — up from 195,094 in September. Overall traffic is up 3.8 percent on October last year, despite 4.4 percent fewer seats.
Announcing the numbers, the airport said the load factor (seats occupied on an aircraft) stood at 83.6 percent load factor for all five airlines – a six percent increase from the same time last year.
“October had outstanding traffic performance at COS. We are seeing increased traffic and load factor performance, and we expect that momentum to continue going forward,” said Greg Phillips, director of aviation at the airport.
Travelers will be able to use the airport’s annual holiday parking promotion, with long-term parking at $4 a day from Nov. 21 to 27, and Dec. 21 to Jan. 2.
The airport has seen nearly 1.8 million travelers so far this year.