Colorado Springs Airport saw 195,094 total passengers travel in and out of the airport in September — slightly down from August, but up almost 4 percent on September last year.
Announcing the numbers, the airport said September’s strong traffic was driven by load factors (seats occupied on an aircraft) increasing nearly 10 percent year-over-year, with all five carriers averaging an 81.8 percent load factor for the month. That was on top of a 7.9 percent decrease in seats year-over-year, while seats compared to 2019 were up 27.8 percent.
Forecasts show traffic will continue to remain strong through the end of the year, the airport says.
Travelers will be able to use the airport’s annual holiday parking promotion, with longterm parking at $4 a day from Nov. 21 to 27, and Dec. 21 to Jan. 2.
Southwest Airlines will be providing nonstop seasonal service to Houston (HOU), San Antonio (SAT), and San Diego (SAN) for select November, December and January dates.
Meanwhile, Frontier will discontinue service at Colorado Springs Airport effective Nov. 4, and United Airlines will suspend service to Los Angeles (LAX) effective Jan. 3.
But in good news for the airport, Delta will reinstate nonstop service to Atlanta (ATL) in June of 2023.