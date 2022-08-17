It’s almost two months since Airbnb announced its permanent party ban, and today the short term rental giant rolled out “anti-party tools” to make sure that sticks.
In the United States and Canada, the anti-party tools will “help identify potentially high-risk reservations and prevent those users from taking advantage of our platform,” Airbnb’s announcement said.
The new technology is designed to flag potentially high-risk reservations, stop those reservations from going through, and “prevent those users from taking advantage of our platform,” Ruthie Wabula of Airbnb corporate communications said in an email.
On June 28, Airbnb announced that its temporary ban on parties — introduced in August 2020 — had “proved effective” and would become a permanent part of its global policy. That rule also capped occupancy at 16.
Wabula said “specifically in Colorado, we’ve seen a 52% year-over-year drop in party reports” since the temporary party ban started (Airbnb runs a support hotline where neighbors can complain about parties).
Airbnb’s announcement said the anti-party tools aim to build on that success, adding “it’s integral to our commitment to our Host community — who respect their neighbors and want no part of the property damage and other issues that may come with unauthorized or disruptive parties.”
The system looks at factors like history of positive reviews (or lack of positive reviews), how long the guest has been on Airbnb, length of the trip, distance to the listing, weekend vs. weekday bookings, among other things.
Airbnb said it’s been piloting a similar system in Australia since October 2021, where it’s been “very effective,” with a 35 percent drop in incidents of unauthorized parties.
“We are now ending the pilot phase in Australia and codifying this product nationwide,” the announcement said. “We are hoping for similar success as we begin testing this in the US and Canada.”
Airbnb hopes the anti-party tools "will help prevent more bad actors on our platform while having less of a blunt impact on guests who are not trying to throw a party," adding, "while we are optimistic that this technology will have a positive impact for the safety of our community and our goal to reduce unauthorized parties — we want to be clear that no system is perfect."
Airbnb has promised to "communicate with transparency" about the results of the testing phase in North America.