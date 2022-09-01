Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and dozens of other state AGs want the U.S. Department of Transportation to either respond to consumer complaints about airlines’ misbehavior, or give their states the legal authority to enforce consumer protection laws in the industry.
Weiser and 38 other members of the National Association of Attorneys General sent a letter on Aug. 31 to top congressional leaders asking them to pursue legislation that would allow states to enforce their own and the federal government’s airline consumer protection laws.
The Department of Transportation (USDOT), the federal agency responsible for airline consumer protection, has failed to effectively respond to consumer complaints about the industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the letter argues. The attorneys general also suggested turning over airline enforcement to a different federal agency, like the Department of Justice or Federal Trade Commission.
In Colorado, Weiser has sounded the alarm to USDOT about Frontier Airlines. His office received more than 600 complaints about the airline in 2020, many alleging that the airline failed to provide refunds required by law for canceled or significantly delayed flights, a press release from Weiser’s office said.
“Unfortunately, the agency has thus far failed to respond and to provide appropriate recourse in those cases,” said the letter from the attorneys general. “Americans are justifiably frustrated that federal government agencies charged with overseeing airline consumer protection are unable or unwilling to hold the airline industry accountable and to swiftly investigate complaints submitted to the USDOT.”