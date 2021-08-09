Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined the attorneys general of all 50 states and the District of Columbia in urging the Federal Communications Commission to fight illegal robocalls by moving up the deadline for smaller telephone companies to implement caller ID technology.
According to a news release issued by the AG's office, "Coloradans reported receiving nearly 44,000 robocalls in the first half of 2021, according to the [Federal Trade Commission], and fraudulent and unwanted telephone calls remain one of the top reports submitted each year to StopFraudColorado.gov, the attorney general’s office consumer complaint website."
Under the TRACED Act, which became law in 2019 and which Weiser led a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in supporting, phone companies are required to implement STIR/SHAKEN technology on their networks.
"This caller ID authentication technology helps ensure that telephone calls are originating from verified numbers, not spoofed sources," the release said. "Large companies were required to implement the technology by June 2021, and smaller phone companies were given an extension until June 2023."
The release went on to say that some of the same smaller phone companies benefitting from this extension "are also responsible for originating or facilitating high volumes of illegal robocalls that spam Americans and lead to financial or personal data loss."
Without the STIR/SHAKEN technology, the release said, "these smaller companies are failing to take a necessary step to minimize the continued onslaught of illegally spoofed robocalls that harm residents."
The coalition of attorneys general are asking the FCC to require these companies to implement the STIR/SHAKEN technology as soon as possible and no later than June 30, 2022.
The coalition is led by Attorney General Josh Stein of North Carolina, Attorney General Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge of Arkansas.