Greccio Housing will be hosting an open house and grand opening for its newest affordable housing complex, The Atrium at Austin Bluffs.
"Construction was completed earlier this month on the new apartment homes for those 62 and older, with modest incomes of 60% or less than the area median income. The Atrium at Austin Bluffs, consisting of 54-units including (12) 2-bedroom units and (42) 1-bedroom units, with accessible units on each floor," a Greccio-issued news release said.
Greccio Housing will be hosting the open house from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The community is invited for a tour and reception at the new property from 3:30-4:30 p.m., followed by a formal program with statements from several community leaders from 4:30-5 p.m. According to the release, featured speakers will include Mayor John Suthers, Greccio Founder Claudia Deats-Rodgers, current Greccio Executive Director Lee Patke, and BJ Scott, former president and CEO at Peak Vista Community Health Centers.
Located at the corner of Austin Bluffs and Templeton Gap in northeast Colorado Springs, "the property features multiple common areas for gathering and activities, mountain views from the roof top deck, a fitness center, and many other amenities," the release said. "Every unit includes large windows with a view of the sunrise or sunset. The property will offer a unique affordable housing model intended to create a residential community that is rich with activities designed for older adults along with on-site support services and connections to the broader community. True to its name, the living spaces at The Atrium will exude light, warmth, openness, and connection. It is Greccio’s first independent living affordable housing designed exclusively for older adults."
According to the release, this $13.2 million project was born out of a land donation to the city of Colorado Springs made several years ago by Norwood Development Group, with the stipulation that it be used for public benefit.
Financing for the project is provided in part by Low Income Housing Tax Credits, State Affordable Tax Credits, Private Activity Bonds, and additionally supported by the city of Colorado Springs, El Paso County Housing Authority, and the Colorado Division of Housing.
"Myron Stratton joined the project as lender for the crucial design and pre- development phase of the new endeavor," the release said.
“The latest analysis of shortages for housing indicate that we are over 2000 units short for senior affordable housing.” Patke said. “We need to take an ‘all of the above’ approach to this challenge. We have to build new housing, we need to look at zoning codes, we should explore shared living experiences, and we have to look at wage growth. The Atrium is only a drop in the bucket, but every drop counts!”
Those interested in attending the open house should RSVP no later than Nov. 5 to Will Stoller-Lee, director of community impact, wstollerlee@greccio.org.