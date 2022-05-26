Colorado Springs' newest Downtown hotel is also a $90 million urban renewal project success — and it opened its doors today.
The dual-branded Marriott SpringHill Suites and Element by Westin at 402 S. Tejon St. is now taking reservations, and is soft launching its top-floor bar and restaurant, Lumen8 Rooftop Social.
The SpringHill side of the 8-floor hotel has 136 suites and the Element side offers 125 rooms, which are larger and equipped for extended stays, Managing Partner Jim DiBiase said.
The project, which broke ground in June 2019, was supported by the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority, to eliminate blight in the area, DiBiase said. The space where the hotel now stands used to be a vacant Al De Mark Auto Service shop, another vacant lot and two office buildings, according to CSURA’s description of the project.
DiBiase estimated that the hotel will generate $25 million-$30 million in economic activity each year.
“My personal opinion is, a strong Downtown is vital to the success of our community,” said DiBiase, who is a principal of the Olive Real Estate Group. “The people who come into this Downtown [hotel], especially with a brand like Element — where people are staying here for five, six, even 30 days at a time — they’re eating at our restaurants or shopping in our shops right there.
“This has created a tremendous multiplier effect for the shops and food vendors,” he added.
The two brands each have their own lobbies and free breakfast areas, and connect to a shared outdoor courtyard that is open to the public. Another restaurant, with Mediterranean cuisine, will open on the corner of Tejon and East Costilla streets, DiBiase said.
The hotel also features a pool, fitness center and two stories of underground parking with 216 spaces. Its conference room space can accommodate about 400 people.
Construction of the hotel was delayed by about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic — it was originally supposed to open in spring of 2021, DiBiase said.
Other impacts of the pandemic, like supply chain delays and climbing materials costs, have also plagued the project, he said. Its original estimated cost was $82 million, and that rose by nearly $8 million by the time the hotel was completed. Hotel staff are still waiting on delayed shipments of furniture and televisions to finish up parts of the interior, DiBiase said.
The hotel is also working to fill about 50 more positions ranging from housekeepers to kitchen staff, to add to its current 90-person team, he said. DiBiase noted that Marriott employees at every level — including restaurant staff — who work more than 30 hours per week receive health care, 401K and travel benefits.