Three-quarters of small business owners fear that COVID Delta variant surges will hurt their recovery, stalling or even reversing the progress they’ve made over the past few months, a new survey shows.
Alignable surveyed 5,164 small business owners for its August Recovery Poll, which ended Aug. 5.
Takeaways include:
47 percent of all small business owners say government re-closures due to Delta variant surges are their No. 1 concern right now — above inflation, labor shortages and other recovery hurdles.
83 percent of minority business owners worry that the Delta variant will slow their recovery and/or cause shutdowns (44 percent are highly concerned)
62 percent of Colorado small business owners are worried about the Delta variant, with 26 percent saying they’re extremely worried.
While 76 percent of all small businesses expressed concern about the Delta variant, percentages were even higher among industries that struggled the most during the toughest days of the COVID crisis earlier this year and last year.
A monumental 88 percent of restaurant owners fear that the Delta variant could hurt their businesses, with the majority of this group (55 percent) saying that they’re extremely worried.
Similar worries have been expressed by 87 percent of travel/lodging professionals, as well as 86 percent of event planners, 83 percent of photographers, 81 percent of entertainers/artists, 77 percent of retailers, and 77 percent of gym owners/fitness trainers.
Meanwhile, 70 percent of construction company owners and 68 percent of real estate agents say the Delta variant could hurt their businesses in the coming months.
The top three concerns among small business owners: that customer fears will escalate; their customers’ own businesses could suffer, leading to lost revenue for them; and that employees, customers and vendors could become ill.
The full report is here.