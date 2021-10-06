Wildcat Construction will begin the city’s $18 million overhaul of 30th Street from Fontanero Street to Mesa Road this fall in a project expected to span two years but not impede access to Garden of the Gods.
Start date, traffic impacts and detours will be disclosed later.
Goals are to deal with a lack of road shoulders and drainage, aging pavement, hillside erosion, slope destabilization, the absence of multi-use roadway facilities, safety and mobility at intersections, and emergency and evacuation access, the city said in a release.
City project manager Robin Allen noted the design process spanned three years as citizens provided input on alternatives and environmental impacts.
“We know the construction phase will be impactful to the community and visitors to Garden of the Gods Park,” she said.
A temporary entrance to the park will allow access while a new park entry roundabout is built.
The city will host an open house on Oct. 11 at The Navigators, 3820 N. 30th St. In-person attendance will be from 8-9 a.m., and virtual attendance will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Register at ColoradoSprings.gov/30thStreet. Email questions to 30thStImprovements@gmail.com.