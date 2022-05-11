The city of Colorado Springs launched the 2022 2C-funded paving season this week, with plans to repave an estimated 170 lane miles citywide.
The 2C program is a voter-approved 0.57 percent sales tax — 5.7 cents on a $10 purchase — dedicated solely for roadway infrastructure repairs. Since the program was approved by voters in 2015, and renewed in 2019, the city has repaved more than 1,200 lane miles.
“Because of the 2C program, we have seen the number of our roads in ‘good’ condition nearly double, and the number of citizen pothole complaints has gone down by almost 50 percent,” Mayor John Suthers said at a May 10 event highlighting 2C paving operations on Ellston Street.
Among the roads slated for repaving this year are sections of Austin Bluffs Parkway, Briargate Boulevard, Cresta Road, Aeroplaza Drive and Royal Pine Drive.
The 2C tax revenue also funds curb and gutter improvements mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act that extend the life of new roadways.
Since 2C began, the city has replaced almost 200 miles of curb and gutter and more than 2 million square feet of sidewalk, and has installed more than 6,500 new and retrofitted pedestrian ramps.
“I’d like to thank residents for your continued patience as we make our way down the long list of roads to be repaved,” Suthers said. “While we’ve come a long way, we know there’s still work to be done. All in all, it’s a journey in the making, but I believe 2C is helping us on our way to making our city even more reflective of our majestic scenery.”