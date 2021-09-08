The Air Force Academy Foundation and the Association of Graduates publicly launched a $270 million comprehensive fundraising and engagement campaign in support of the U.S. Air Force Academy this week. With a goal of raising $270 million by 2025, it’s the largest campaign in the Academy’s history.
"The campaign, Defining Our Future, aims to support the Air Force Academy’s strategic plan and to better prepare graduates for an increasingly dynamic and interconnected world," a news release said. "New threats are emerging as unprecedented advancements in technology, artificial intelligence and digital dependency fundamentally alter the landscape of national security. Air Force Academy cadets must be prepared to lead with agility, teamwork and unmatched technological sophistication and capabilities in the air, space and cyber domains."
The campaign's four priorities:
- Ensuring the nation’s 21st-century preeminence
- Developing leaders of character
- Building resiliency and diversity
- Serving graduates and honoring the Academy’s heritage
"Through these priorities, the campaign creates opportunities to dramatically increase engagement and deepen pride among the graduate community, known at the Academy as the Long Blue Line," the release said.
The federal government and the U.S. Air Force provide adequate funding for the Academy’s core programs, the release said, adding "private support is required to enhance the educational and leadership opportunities needed to fully develop future officers for the Air and Space Forces."
Over the last three and a half years, donors contributed $171 million to a variety of initiatives — over 63 percent of the overall campaign goal.
Initiatives include projects like the Madera Cyber Innovation Center, a $58 million facility that will provide cadets a collaborative space to address cyber security issues and the nature of future conflicts. The Academy broke ground for construction of the center in August, according to the release.
"Other philanthropic priorities include readying cadets for new approaches to conflict and anticipating future needs to ensure leading-edge capabilities across the air, space and cyber domains," the release said. "Attracting the best experts to the Academy’s Institute for Future Conflict to conduct research and challenge and share knowledge with cadets is critical to the future of national security. The IFC will allow cadets with the necessary clearance to be a part of efforts to counteract activities by adversaries before they even graduate, providing hands-on, practical experiences that prepare them to lead."
The modernization of Falcon Stadium is another top priority of the campaign.
"A modern facility will create more revenue generation opportunities and turn the storied football stadium into a world-class event venue," the release said. "The improved facility can also impact recruiting of high-caliber and service-minded athletes who can take USAFA athletic teams that utilize the facility to new heights. An improved game day experience — including more comfortable seating and an array of high-quality concession options — also will keep fans returning for future contests and other events."
The campaign also focuses on cadet leadership experiences, including funding for cadet clubs, the Dean’s academic teams such as Mock Trial, and cadet programs within the Center for Character and Leadership Development.
For more information on Defining Our Future, the campaign in support of the United States Air Force Academy, visit definingourfuture.org.