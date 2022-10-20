Registration is now open for the 38th Space Symposium, where a who’s who of the global space ecosystem comes together in Colorado Springs.
The event, April 17-20, 2023, is run by the nonprofit Space Foundation and held at The Broadmoor. There’ll be in person and virtual offerings.
The annual event with over 11,000 attendees brings leaders from around the world representing government, industry, military, intelligence, research and investment to inform and connect with one another.
There are multiple registration tiers:
Standard Access
Includes first-come, first-serve seating in the International Center for live speaker sessions, full access to the Virtual Experience platform, admission to the Northrop Grumman Exhibit Center and the opportunity to attend open networking events or purchase à la carte lunch and dinner tickets.
Track Pass
Special tracks focusing on Space Law, Science and Industry Game Changers. This registration is limited to special sessions being held at Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Lunch at Cheyenne Mountain Resort is included in this registration.
Track Pass Plus
Access to all Cheyenne Mountain Resort sessions, full access to the Virtual Experience platform including livestream and on-demand of all symposium sessions, and entrance to the Northrop Grumman Exhibit Center.
Virtual Experience
Provides virtual access to world-renowned speakers, sessions, presentations, panels, awards and programming.
Early savings are available until Feb. 18, and there’s special pricing for military and government employees. For more on registration and event details, or to sign up for speaker alerts and event updates, visit spacesymposium.org.