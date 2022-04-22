The city of Colorado Springs Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax Citizens’ Advisory Committee will begin accepting funding applications for events and projects in 2023. The application can be found at ColoradoSprings.gov/LART or by emailing Michael.Montgomery@ColoradoSprings.gov.
"The LART Committee acts in an advisory capacity to City Council in all matters concerning expenditures of any revenues derived from the Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax," a city-issued news release said.
The application deadline is at 5 p.m. Friday, May 27. Applicants are encouraged to turn in applications prior to the deadline. Application workshops to assist applicants will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 and 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 4. Email Michael.Montgomery@ColoradoSprings.gov to RSVP.
See the LART Citizens’ Advisory Committee website for further information: coloradosprings.gov/lart.