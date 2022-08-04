The UCCS Economic Forum will hold its 26th annual presentation on the region’s current economic situation and 2023 outlook on Sept. 1.
Registration for the event, at the Ent Center for the Arts, is now open.
Dr. Tatiana Bailey, the forum’s director at the UCCS College of Business, will present on the national, state and local economic conditions in 2022 and expectations going into 2023, based on the forum’s yearly analysis of regional employment levels, wages, the real estate market, education and other quality of life indicators.
Bailey’s presentation will have a “special focus on the current economic uncertainties and workforce challenges and opportunities,” according to an Aug. 4 press release from the university.
The event includes a panel on workforce development moderated by Kimberley Sherwood, a local coach, consultant and facilitator for nonprofit organizations.