The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado announced 2022 Small Business Week Awards winners at a June 4 celebration at Red Leg Brewery.
This winners are:
Small Business Person of the Year — Torie Giffin, owner of Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort LLC
Young Entrepreneur of the Year — Bobby Mikulas, CEO and co-founder of Kinship Landing
Veteran Small Business Owner of the Year — David Thompson, owner of Winds of Change Remodeling, Inc.
Small Business Champion of the Year — Joe Aldaz, president of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Family-Owned Small Business of the Year — Bob Penkhus Motor Company
, in honor of the region’s week of events and workshops to celebrate and support local small businesses.
Jonathan Liebert, CEO and executive director of BBB of Southern Colorado, said in a release that small businesses nationwide generate nearly two-thirds of net new jobs in the private sector. More than 90 percent of the regional BBB’s accredited businesses have 20 or fewer employees, the release said.
“It’s imperative that we continue to support and encourage small business owners,” Liebert said.
Aikta Marcoulier, former executive director of the Pikes Peak SBDC who recently became administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Region 8 office in Denver, said small businesses "create culture, innovate, and add vitality to our region.”
Award finalists competed in five categories, for business owners and those who support them, said the release from the Pikes Peak SBDC and BBB.
The 10th annual Small Business Week runs until June 8, concluding with a State of Small Business discussion and report from Pikes Peak SBDC and BBB leaders. The event runs 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the City Auditorium.