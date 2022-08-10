Nominations are now open for the annual Mayor’s Young Leader Awards. Launched in 2015, the awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of young professionals 40 and under, whose efforts positively impact the Colorado Springs community.
Nominees must live or work in Colorado Springs. City employees are not eligible.
Nominations must be submitted via ColoradoSprings.gov/MYLA by Friday, Sept. 9. The six award categories are as follows:
Community and economic impact: An individual who has measurably impacted the community or local economy through their business, community involvement or events.Impact on the community can include job creation, workforce development, volunteer efforts, board service, or an innovative business model that promotes social goals.
Recent past winners: AJ Frasca IV, Panino’s Restaurants (2021); David Siegel, Bee Vradenburg Foundation (2020); Jake Eichengreen, Quad Innovation Partnership (2019)
Creative industry: An individual who is using creative methods or systems to transform their given industry and demonstrates the power of art and business working together to make a positive impact.
Recent past winners: Brother Luck, Four by Brother Luck and Lucky Dumpling (2021); Dave Jackson, CaveSim (2020); Cody Burket, ESports Arena (2019); Aisha Ahmad-Post, University of Colorado Colorado Springs (2018)
Education: Through creative, non-traditional approaches focused on improving education, this individual actively helps foster future generations of innovative thinkers.
Recent past winners: Corey Williams, Harrison School District 2 (2021); Dr. Carole Frye, Colorado Springs School District 11 (2020); Dr. Manya Whitaker, Colorado College (2019); Erik Huffman, Handshake Leadership (2018)
Military leader: A team player who leads by example to embody the values of integrity and excellence in service. This individual’s positive impact extends into the greater community.
Recent past winners: Capt. Ethan Heckmann, University of Colorado Colorado Springs (2021); Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Parks, Peterson Air Force Base (2020); Staff Sgt. Barbara Kendricks, U.S. Army (2019)
Sports, health & wellness: An individual who is making a standout contribution in any of the sports, health and wellness sectors, whether as an entrepreneur through business, events or volunteer commitments, or as a health and wellness champion tangibly improving the lives of others, physically, emotionally and/or mentally; implements compelling new ideas or provides, grows or enhances sport/recreation initiatives; uses sport/recreation to bring community together; or someone who has worked to make it possible for more people and societal groups to live healthier, happier lives and whose work in sports/health/wellness has had a meaningful social impact
Past winners: Dayton Romero, Silver Key Senior Services (2021); Timothy Corner Jr., Man 2 Machine (2020); Brian Moreno, Colorado Springs Little League (2019); Ian Ratz, UCCS (2018).
Technology and sustainability: This individual provides enhancements in technology and/or sustainability that advance productivity, improve efficiency, increase performance, provide innovative results — or pursues sustainable initiatives to make our community a better place for future generations.
Recent past winners: Natasha Main, Exponential Impact (2021); Rodney Gullatte Jr., Firma IT Solutions (2020); Forrest Senti, National Cybersecurity Center (2019); Erin Miller, Center for Technology Research and Commercialization (2018)
Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 3E’s Comedy Club.