Americans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year are making up for lost time this holiday season.
According to AAA Colorado, more than 109 million Americans — a 34 percent increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other trips between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.
That dramatic bounce-back — 27.7 million more travelers than the 2020 holiday period — brings this year's national numbers in line with 2017 figures, and just 8 percent shy of 2019, which was the highest on record.
A total of 1.9 million Coloradans will join their ranks. That's a 32 percent increase over last year, and on par with 2019 levels, which also set records locally.
"If 2020 year was the year of cancellations, 2021 marks a triumphant return to traditional travel patterns as Coloradans gather with their family and friends again, some for the first time since 2019," said Skyler McKinley, AAA's regional director of public affairs.
"The pandemic is still very much part of our lives, of course, but vaccines have opened up wider travel possibilities and created a greater level of comfort that's made year-end celebrations possible and popular," McKinley said.
Road trips remain the top travel mode for the holidays, with more than 100 million (91 percent) of Americans planning to drive to their destinations.
About 1.7 million (89 percent) Coloradans will hit the roads, despite regional gas prices coming in at $1.15 more than last year.
Airlines will see a whopping 184 percent increase in travel volume this year, with more than 6 million people expected to fly, nationwide.
About 3 million Americans are booking buses, trains and cruises.
"International travel is back, and in a big way," McKinley said. "The only downside is that it's more complicated than ever, with entry requirements varying by destination and over time. Travelers should know that new rules require them to provide a negative COVID a day before re-entering the United States, regardless of their vaccination status."
Surging demand, supply limitations and other pandemic-related hiccups have led to price increases on everything from flights and car rentals to accommodations. Travelers who failed to book early will pay a premium.
Per AAA flight booking data, ticket prices for Christmas week are up 5 percent from last year, with the average lowest round-trip fare running $154 for major U.S. destinations.
For those flying around New Year's, prices are up considerably more — 27 percent, with an average lowest fare at $182. There may be some last-minute travel deals about two weeks before planned travel dates, but availability is extremely limited.
Mid-range hotel rates have increased 36 percent for AAA Approved hotels for Christmas travel, with an average nightly rate of $320. For New Year's Eve, the average nightly rate is $267.
The average car rental rate has increased 20 percent for Christmas travel, with the average lowest daily rate coming in at $130. It's up 65 percent for New Year's, for an average lowest daily rate of $103.
Rental car companies have been rebuilding their inventory following a shortage over the summer, but with the increased demand expected around this time of the year, travelers who have yet to book their vehicles should expect to pay extra.
Colorado's gas prices have fallen since Thanksgiving, with the average price for a gallon coming in at $3.36, down from $3.50 a month ago.
Prices are highest in Glenwood Springs, at $3.70, and lowest in Greeley, at $3.19. Prices may spike briefly over the travel period and then continue their decline into the new year.
About 250,000 more Coloradans will hit the road compared to last year. Drivers in major metro areas, such as Colorado Springs and Denver, could see more than double the delays versus typical travel times. December 23 is expected to be the busiest, most congested travel day of the period.
12/23/21 — Worst Time: 12-6 p.m. | Best time: After 7 p.m.
12/24/21 —Worst Time: 2-6 p.m. | Best time: Before 1 p.m.
12/25/21 — Minimal congestion expected
12/26/21 — Worst Time: 1-7 p.m. | Best time: Before 12 p.m.
12/27/21 — Worst Time: 5-6 p.m. | Best time: Before 1 p.m.
12/28/21 — Worst time: 1-7 p.m. | Best time: Before 12 p.m.
12/29/21 — Worst time: 1-7 p.m. | Best time: Before 11 a.m.
12/30/21 — Worst time: 1-7 p.m. | Best time: Before 12 p.m.
12/31/21 — Worst time: 2-4 p.m. | Best time: Before 1 p.m., after 5 p.m.
1/1/22 — Minimal congestion expected
1/2/22 — Worst time: 2-6 p.m. | Best time: Before 1 p.m.
In a shift from last year, when the wide-open spaces of the Mountain West were among the country's most popular domestic travel destinations, theme-parks, cruise ports and big cities are back on top.
1) Orlando, Florida
2) Anaheim, California
3) Las Vegas, Nevada
4) New York City; Kahului, Maui, Hawaii (tie)
5) Honolulu, Hawaii
6) Miami, Florida
7) Fort Lauderdale, Florida
8) Tampa, Florida
9) Phoenix, Arizona
10) San Diego, California
AAA expects to respond to as many as 1.3 million calls for help over the year-end travel period. The most common calls are for dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts, all of which are preventable.
Before any long trip, AAA suggests getting an inspection to check key components such as the battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and fluid levels. Know that if a vehicle has been sitting idle, these systems are particularly vulnerable to deterioration. AAA lists mechanics at AAA.com/Repair.
For domestic air travel, AAA suggests arrival two hours ahead of departure time and three hours for international. Early-morning flights are less likely to face cancellations or delays.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released its recommendations for holiday gatherings and related travel, saying that the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk is to get vaccinated if you're eligible.
As travel restrictions remain in flux, it's essential to know requirements and recommendations based on your vaccination status, where you're traveling from and where you're traveling to.
AAA's COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com are helpful resources travelers may use for free to understand closures, recommendations and requirements when traveling in the United States.
Masks are still required for everyone on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.
The CDC also recommends everyone wear a mask indoors in public if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
AAA highly recommends travel insurance to cover unexpected delays or trip interruptions. Travel insurance provides financial benefits for lost baggage and flight interruptions of as little as three hours. It is best to consult the expertise of a travel advisor on the coverage options available for your specific trip, including if your destination requires visitors to carry travel insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.