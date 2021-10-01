GE Johnson Construction Company has "joined" a large company based in California, GE Johnson announced in a release on Oct. 1.
The sale was official Sept. 30 and affords both GE Johnson and DPR Construction "strategic growth and employee development opportunities," the release said.
"GE Johnson will continue to further its presence in the Mountain States by leveraging DPR's global customer relationships. At the same time, employees of both firms will see increased career and growth opportunities," it said.
"For customers, it will be business as usual with GE Johnson. GE Johnson and H.W. Houston will maintain their brands, and GE Johnson will continue to operate as its own contracting entity. President & CEO Jim Johnson will remain in his role along with other GE Johnson leaders," according to the release.
“Even as we’ve grown successfully into new markets, we wanted to engage with a global firm that supports our culture and people and aligns with our values,” Johnson said in the release. “We are elated to announce that we are joining the DPR family of companies. This will provide long term financial assurance, continued leverage of our self-perform capabilities, career opportunities for staff and craft, and access to the latest in technology and delivery methods.”
George Pfeffer, who serves on DPR’s management committee, said in the release, “We welcome GE Johnson to the DPR family and are excited to be able to better support our customers in the locations where GE Johnson has established itself as one of the best builders. Both our firms see ourselves as builders first. It’s exciting to know that our talented people at both companies will have more opportunities to share their passion for building.”
GE Johnson has operated for more than 50 years. Based in Colorado Springs, it has offices in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wyoming. Its portfolio includes projects in the health care, education, multi-family/hospitality, advanced technology, commercial office, public/Federal and cultural markets. Visit gejohnson.com for more information.
DPR Construction is a general contractor and construction manager specializing in technically complex and sustainable projects for the advanced technology, life sciences, health care, higher education and commercial markets. Founded in 1990, DPR is a private, employee-owned company that has grown to a multi-billion-dollar organization with offices around the world. See more at dpr.com.