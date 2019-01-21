Join the Colorado Springs Business Journal for the official release of the 2019 Book of Lists January 24, 2019. Don't miss out on the best networking event in the new year. The Book of Lists is chock full of helpful information paramount to helping your business target the region's top decision makers in 2019. Normally, the print edition is reasonably priced at $75, but you'll receive a complimentary one with your ticket. Don't miss this opportunity to get it for free! var btt = (btt)…