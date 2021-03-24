City Council President Pro Tem Tom Strand and Councilor Bill Murray invite citizens to attend a virtual community meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. today, March 25, to discuss potentially limiting the sale of dogs and cats sold in local retail pet stores.
The regulation considers allowing animals to be sourced only from animal adoption agencies and ethical breeders.
This is a listening session for councilors to hear community feedback and input from the public. In a listening session format, councilors may or may not respond to comments and questions from the public.
This item was discussed at the Feb. 22 City Council work session.
To view the video from that meeting and review more details about the proposal, visit http://coloradosprings.granicus.com/player/clip/1427?view_id=1&redirect=true.
To comment during the town hall, RSVP to Alex.Ryden@ColoradoSprings.gov. Public comment time may fill up quickly, but everyone is welcome to attend and listen to the discussion.
The meeting will be held using Microsoft Teams, but you do not need a Microsoft Teams account to join.
To join the meeting:
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
+1 720-617-3426 United States, Denver
Phone Conference ID: 488 124 623#