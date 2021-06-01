It’s no secret that COVID-19 has impacted businesses worldwide. Small, locally-owned businesses were hit especially hard in 2020. To help combat the aftermath of the pandemic, Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado (BBB) Pikes Peak Region are preparing to host an even bigger Small Business Week than in 2020.
Small Business Week in the Springs is the largest Small Business Week celebration in Colorado. Last year proved how committed Springs locals are to saving small businesses in the city.
In 2020, the Small Business Association confirmed that the Pikes Peak Region Small Business Week was the best attended (virtually) event in the United States. BBB of Southern Colorado is hoping to have another record turnout, both virtually and in-person, in 2021.
This year’s Small Business Week for the area is June 7 – 10. The annual event kicks off with EPIC workshops and events designed to educate, celebrate and champion local small businesses. The event will conclude with the Beards, Brews, and Bonnets Festival, celebrating the sesquicentennial of Colorado Springs. Registration for the events is free, and some of the workshops include “EPIC marketing,” “EPIC business evolution,” “EPIC Impact,” “EPIC minority businesses,” and optimizing the value of your business.
You’ll see the word “epic” thrown around a lot. According to Paul Myers-Bennet, VP of marketing for BBB of Southern Colorado, “we have titled the week ‘Epic Impact’ as the week’s workshops provide information on how business has changed during the pandemic, and this can help small businesses understand how to best succeed on this new landscape.” He continued, “It also honors the businesses and their owners who have done what it takes to succeed even during a global pandemic.”
For those looking to get involved in Small Business Week, the best way is to simply show up. Anyone interested can attend the in-person and virtual workshops and then join the community in celebrating the best of the best small businesses at the highly anticipated Awards Celebration on June 10. Visit pikespeaksbdc.org/smallbusinessweek to register for the free events.
The BBB of Southern Colorado and Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center hope to bring attention and support to our local, small business community during the week. “We want to let Colorado and the nation know that Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Region stand behind its progressive and innovative entrepreneurs and small businesses,” Myers-Bennet said.
The two organizations aim to help small businesses in the Springs rebound and ultimately thrive after the tribulations of 2020.
Everyone can participate by spreading the word and supporting a small business near them.
