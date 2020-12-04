Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers (PPACS) and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Southern Colorado are partnering up to help protect the community from cybercrime and scams in the Pikes Peak region.
Scams are on the rise with the U.S. already seeing close to a 24 percent rise in scams in 2020 compared to 2019.
Out of the victims of recent cybercrime, 85 percent lost money. Americans have lost close to $145 million to fraud linked to COVID-19-related scams alone.
With the holiday season upon us, it's important to arm people with the knowledge they need to stay safe online, as well as with the resources to help potential victims.
“Bringing the partnerships together that Crime Stoppers and BBB have, will be a great way to bring awareness to this important issue and help keep our community safer,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO and executive director of BBB. “We hope our citizens and businesses will use Crime Stoppers resources to help report and ultimately alleviate crimes in the Pikes Peak region.”
The BBB offers an additional tool to fight against cybercrime through its Scam Tracker online tool, where consumers can report purported scams and track those that have already been verified.
"Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers encourages you to use the resources offered by the BBB to protect your interests,” said Don Addy, CEO and executive director of PPACS. "They're collecting data to keep you safe from scams and crime — and we're here to find and stop anyone who would do you harm online or elsewhere."
The collaboration already is earning accolades from local law enforcement agencies.
"The best way to thwart cybercrime and stop members of our community from becoming victims of the numerous financial scams online is through education and awareness," said Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski. "We are very pleased that these two local citizen- and business-protection organizations are working together to help bring attention to online scams and deceptive business practices. The BBB Scam Tracker is an additional tool that our citizens can use to protect themselves from falling victim to these devastating financial crimes."
Visit bbb.org/scamtracker to use the online tool and help prevent cybercrime.
— This branded content advertisement was paid for by the BBB of Southern Colorado.