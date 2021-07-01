July 15 marks the celebration of the 5th annual PRISM Awards — a celebration of businesses and entrepreneurs using capital gain for good, not merely profit.
The local event is hosted by the National Institute for Social Impact (NI4SI) and serves to build a stronger community in the Colorado Springs area. The PRISM Awards are primarily for social entrepreneurs and businesses who create a social and economic impact in Colorado Springs and throughout the world. The awards highlight the idea that as conscious consumers continue to increase, it is important to give good examples of businesses that act as leaders in this relatively new sector of the economy.
The award ceremony is broken down into the Northern and Southern region for three different awards with a total of six awards given out. Categories include: Social Impact Business of the Year, Social Impact Startup of the Year and Social Entrepreneur of the Year.
Stacey Burns, from the National Institute for Social Impact, described the Social Impact Business of the Year recognition as, “an established entity that has been operating for more than 3 years with a clearly defined social, environmental and/or community impact, that also shows sustainability in terms of profit and growth.”
She continued about the remaining two categories, “for Social Impact Startup of the Year, we are looking for a social impact business that has been operating less than 3 years that can clearly demonstrate their future vision and how they are going to achieve it. And then for Social Entrepreneur of the Year, we consider someone who achieves systemic and sustainable social change through innovation, a unique approach to a product or service, an innovative partnership or a redesign of known technologies or strategies, or a combination of these.”
The social and economic benefits of the PRISM Awards are far-reaching, Burns said, adding, “social impact organizations tend to do better on the stock market from a strictly economic perspective, but many of these organizations focus on solving issues in our own backyard, which can create economic stimulus through employment and taxpayer savings by reducing dependency on public subsidies.”
Since the PRISM Awards are a community-centric event, local participation is extremely important. There are several ways to get involved, including attending the event from 4:30-7:00 p.m., July 15, at the SCP Hotel Colorado Springs. The event is not limited to one age or group. Some of the attendees of previous years include middle-schoolers, business owners, conscious consumers, and everyone in between. The PRISM Awards are a great place to meet local people who are interested in social impact, as well as business experts who have been doing the work for decades. Register here to attend: prism.ni4si.org
Another way to get involved is by attending free classes offered by the National Institute for Social Impact.
Visit ni4si.org for more information.
— This branded content advertisement was paid for by the National Institute for Social Impact.