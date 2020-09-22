The El Paso County Office of the Clerk and Recorder has sent approximately 5,200 ballots for the Nov. 3 general election to voters classified under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA).
These voters with special circumstances include members of the military and their dependents living out of state, and voters who live outside of the United States.
El Paso County has the largest number of active UOCAVA voters in Colorado.
“Due to the length of time required for UOCAVA voters to receive and return their ballots, the law ensures they will have every opportunity to exercise their democratic right to vote,” Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in a news release.
“We have staff dedicated to work with these voters and provide them the information they need to successfully participate in this important election.”
Besides receiving their ballots earlier, the UOCAVA voters also have an extended time to return their ballot to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Whereas local voters must return their ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day to count, UOCAVA ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. on Election Day will count if they arrive as late as eight days after the election.
The postmark is counted as valid only on UOCAVA ballots, and not for local voters.
UOCAVA voters can vote and return their ballot by mail, fax or email to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
UOCAVA voters may obtain additional information by contacting election staff members who have expertise in this area at uocava@elpasoco.com.
They also may visit the website for the Colorado Secretary of State.
In this highly anticipated election, the clerk’s office encourages all voters to make a plan to vote and be prepared in advance of Oct. 9, when ballots will be mailed to non-UOCAVA voters.
This is an all-mail ballot election, and voters’ registration must be up to date for ballots to be mailed to them.
Voters can visit govotecolorado.gov to check that the information in their registration records, including address, is correct.
For more election information, visit EPCVotes.com.