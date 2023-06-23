Staffing Firm
Pikes Peak Workforce Center
The Pikes Peak Workforce center connects job-seekers to jobs in El Paso and Teller County. Additional services include hiring events, job fairs, career planning services and job training workshops.
PPWFC is a resource for employed and unemployed individuals. In 2018, its economic impact was $126.8 million and in 2017 it helped fill 6,057 new jobs in El Paso County.
Becca Tonn, communications manager of PPWFC, emphasizes PPWFC focuses on both sides of the labor force — employees and employers. “For job seekers, we provide training and upskilling, résumé reviews, mock interviews, 12 different workshops to prepare them for the labor force, career coaching and more,” says Tonn.
“On the business side of the equation, we offer hiring-needs assessments, employee development funding, training in skills-based hiring practices, as well as job fairs and hiring events to connect businesses with the workforce talent they need.”
ppwfc.org | 719-667-3700
Silver:
ADD STAFF Inc.
addstaffinc.com | 719-528-8888
Bronze:
Goodwill Staffing
goodwillcolorado.org | 719-884-7931
Business Consultant
HR Branches
HR Branches guides employers to discover their best employment practices to maximize compliance and profits, and minimize office turnover. Reanna Warner, founder and “chief problem solver” at HR Branches, has worked in human resources and recruiting for over 20 years. She was motivated to start HR Branches after talking to her husband about his business, and realizing that small business clients are often left behind in the world of HR.
Warner says that HR Branches has “the ability to get a bird’s eye view of an organization’s culture, their employment practices, as well as a well rounded perspective of their overall business.”
Warner describes her team as honest, reliable, and dedicated: “a team of geeks that love what we do.” According to the website, the staff at HR Branches have “over 30 years of combined HR experience and a sincere passion for helping Colorado small businesses succeed.”
hrbranches.com | 719-244-9640
Silver: Employers Council
employerscouncil.org | 719-667-0677
Bronze: Pikes Peak Workforce Center
ppwfc.org | 719-667-3700
Conference and Meeting Facility
The Lodge at Flying Horse
The Lodge at Flying Horse is a AAA Four Diamond Hotel and country club. Jeffrey Howell, director of sales and marketing, says the “overall design of the property is what really sets us apart from others.”
“We were designed very specifically in the lodging component to cater to executive meetings and retreats,” says Howell. “The attention to detail was really focused on meetings at the executive level, and that seems to be where most of our success is — hosting executive meetings.”
The country club is the smallest full resort in Colorado Springs, making it an ideal destination for parties of 50 to 100 people. Facilities also have views, windows and patios for guests to enjoy.
lodgeatflyinghorse.com | 844-768-2684
Silver: The Broadmoor
broadmoor.com | 844-602-3343
Bronze: The Pinery at The Hill
thepinery.com | 719-634-7772
Law Firm
Stinar, Zendejas, Burrell & Wilhelmi, PLLC
Stinar, Zendejas, Burrell & Wilhelmi, PLLC is a Colorado Springs law firm that offers civil litigation, employment law, real estate law, estate planning, family law, business planning, securities, and bad faith insurance in Colorado Springs. The firm has nine practicing attorneys.
“We meet the clients’ needs based on where they’re at,” says founding partner and attorney John Stinar. “For example, if there is a non-legal solution to a problem, we will have them pursue the non-legal solution before the legal solution.”
The firm also has a blog to consult on legal issues, including posts like “Ways to minimize your businesses’ and your personal liability.”
coloradolawgroup.com | 719-635-4200
Silver: McDivitt Law Firm, PC
mcdivittlaw.com | 877-994-5887
Bronze: Sparks Willson, PC
sparkswillson.com | 719-634-5700
Office Equipment
OfficeScapes
OfficeScapes helps organizations from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses furnish and equip their office spaces to create the best environments for productivity. No stranger to CSBJ’s Best in Business awards, OfficeScapes strives to bring company culture to life through their designs.
“Over 26 years we've assembled an amazing team,” says Peter Husak, owner and CEO. “They have a long tenure and unbelievable knowledge of the industry.”
And clients agree, with testimonials saying OfficeScapes does “a terrific job of listening,” while providing “access to so many manufacturers.”
OfficeScapes displays visions for what’s possible in a 42,000-square-foot building (with a showroom) at Nevada Avenue and Garden of the Gods Road.
“We have 10 interior designers who do incredible designs to make workers more productive and much happier in their workspaces,” says Husak.
officescapes.com | 719-574-1113
Silver: Axis Business Technologies
axisbt.com | 719-630-8600
Bronze: Total Office
total-office.com | 719-327-5885