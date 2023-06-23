Health Care Facility
Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care
Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care designs its primary care services to be patient-centered, simple and affordable. As a direct primary care provider, Pinnacle disrupts the often wasteful insurance-company-centered traditional health care model. Patients pay a monthly subscription directly to their primary care physician without involving insurance companies or third-party payers — and that membership, Pinnacle says, covers 90 percent of patients’ everyday health care needs, as well as unlimited access to primary care and affordable cash-pay treatment options. “We can do for ‘tens’ what tyically costs ‘hundreds,’” Pinnacle’s website says. “You’ll know all the alternative options and any upfront costs before undergoing your procedure.” Patients benefit from 30-60 minute consultations with physicians, individualized wellness plans, mental health resources, acute care visits, access to virtual care, affordable lab work, chronic disease management, and medications at low wholesale cash-pay prices.
Travis Bockenstedt, the chief experience officer at Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care, emphasizes the many advantages of the company’s service approach. “Our subscription-based health care model allows us to cut out the middleman,” he says, “and provide much better care to our patients.” Members make the most of strong doctor-patient relationships and easy access to care.
pinnacleapc.com | 719-465-1579
Silver: Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group (TIE)
Silver: PeakMed Direct Primary Care (TIE)
Bronze: Alliance Urgent Care & Family Practice
alliancemedicalpractice.com | 719-282-6337
Alternative Medicine Provider
Balance Chiropractic
Founded just over 12 years ago in Colorado Springs, Balance Chiropractic focuses on providing alternative care services related to upper cervical chiropractic care. The chiropractors who own and operate Balance Chiropractic specialize in using techniques from the National Upper Cervical Chiropractic Association. According to the website for Balance Chiropractic, the practice “Guarantees gentle, precise, and effective adjustments to help manage your symptoms and avoid recurring attacks.”
Balance Chiropractic’s services also extend beyond the use of non-invasive pressure procedures to align the spine. They include cone beam computerized tomography to visualize patient spinal alignment, and neurological and muscular scans to track patient functionality over time.
balancecolorado.com | 719-265-0115
Silver: PeakMed Direct
Primary Care (TIE)
Silver: Pinnacle Advanced Primary Care (TIE)
Bronze: Wholistic Healing Experiences
wholistichealingexperiences.com | 719-212-1336
Health Insurer
TRICARE
Health Net Federal Services is the managed care service contractor for TRICARE West health insurance, working in partnership with the Department of Defense. Unlike many health insurers who provide coverage to any qualified adult and their dependents, TRICARE limits its client base to active duty and retired military servicemembers and their families, and certain other military-connected beneficiaries. The company serves about 9.6 million beneficiaries in total. TRICARE West covers Colorado and 20 other western states — including thousands of Colorado Springs residents. TRICARE’s mission is “to be the partner of choice for military and federal government beneficiaries by providing innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective health care services.” TRICARE covers beneficiaries’ care through the nation’s military hospital network and certain local health care providers.
tricare-west.com | 844-866-9378
Silver: UnitedHealthcare
uhc.com | 844-571-9897
Bronze: Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
anthem.com | 833-828-9691
Insurance Broker
USAA
The United Services Automobile Association, popularly known as USAA, was established in 1922. Founded by United States Armed Forces officers, USAA still serves communities where military installations are located, like Colorado Springs.
Over the past century, USAA’s insurance services have expanded from auto insurance to coverage for other vehicles, health insurance, business insurance, property insurance, and even travel and pet insurance. The company has integrated these services, along with banking and investment services, into online and mobile platforms that let customers access them anywhere without additional charges. Under its mission, USAA strives to “empower our members to achieve financial security through highly competitive products, exceptional service and trusted advice. We seek to be the #1 choice for the military community and their families.”
usaa.com | 719-244-9041
Silver: Nunes Partners
nunespartners.com | 719-964-6690
Bronze: Main Street Insurance - Patrick Murakami Agency
insurancewithapurpose.com | 719-309-6439
Hospital
UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
Since its founding in 2007, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North has dedicated itself to caring for Coloradans with kindness and compassion.
“It’s an honor to be a finalist for Best Health Care and Hospital,” says Lonnie Cramer, president and CEO of UCHealth Memorial.
“I would like to thank the community for recognizing the work done by each of the more than 6,900 UCHealth employees in the Pikes Peak region,” he adds. “UCHealth could not fulfill its mission of improving lives without our incredible team of caregivers and staff who are dedicated to providing the very best care and experience for our patients each and every day. It’s a privilege to be part of this community and have the opportunity to serve our neighbors and friends.”
uchealth.org | 719-364-5000
Silver: Centura-St. Francis Hospital
centura.org | 719-571-1000
Bronze: Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs
childrenscolorado.org | 720-777-1234
Physical Rehabilitation Center
FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers
FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers delivers a wide range of physical therapy services to patients who have experienced functional challenges stemming from health issues. The company has become known among patients and health care providers for its emphasis on holistic health and patient wellness. This approach enables FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers to individualize care to each patient’s needs and address health needs outside the physical domain.
The owner of FYZICAL Rockrimmon, Lindsey Carter, attributes the company’s strengths to its resources — especially its human resources. Carter says that the staff at FYZICAL, like the physical therapists, “are patient decisive, really taking each patient’s challenges into consideration when developing and delivering treatments.”
fyzical.com | 719-639-2813
Silver: UCHealth Physical Therapy
and Rehabilitation Clinic - Powers
uchealth.org | 719-365-5842
Bronze:
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group
csog.net | 719-622-4550