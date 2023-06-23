Major Military Command
United States Air Force Academy
Established in 1954, the United States Air Force Academy is known for its scenic campus and, among other things, for the Cadet Chapel. Renovations are ongoing to the chapel, known as the most-visited manmade tourist attraction in Colorado Springs. A recent update in March pointed to a “landmark milestone” for the restoration project, when contractors removed the final aluminum panel. The project is expected to be completed by 2027. The Academy’s strong reputation as a military installation and a university has marched on. The Academy’s support squadron helps organize a variety of community events for area Air Force servicemembers and their families, as well as for the cadets. The Academy also is home of the 10th Air Base Wing, 17 men’s and 10 women’s NCAA athletic teams and, of course, an institution of learning for the next generation of Air Force and Space Force servicemembers.
usafa.af.mil | 719-333-1110
Silver: Fort Carson
home.army.mil/carson | 719-526-2325
Bronze: Peterson Space Force Base
spacebasedelta1.spaceforce.mil/Peterson-SFB-Colorado
Auto Dealer
Phil Long Dealerships
A multi-year Best in Business winner, Phil Long Dealerships began business in Colorado Springs in 1945. Phil Long’s lasting success goes back to its namesake owner, according to Kevin Shaughnessy, executive vice president and partner. “We are a team of driven individuals committed to taking care of our employees, our customers and our communities through service, hard work and high integrity,” he says. “Our primary strengths are our culture and brand. Phil Long Dealerships was started by Phil Long himself, a WWII Naval Aviator and war hero. His selfless commitment to service of our country and community is a brand we have lived up to for 78 years now.”
Phil Long employs a dedicated sales team with a no-pressure, high integrity approach. “We are so proud of our employees for making us known throughout Colorado and the nation as a respected brand that is not merely a good dealership, but an organization that is philanthropic at its heart,” Shaughnessy says.
phillong.com | 719-387-5744
Silver: Perkins Motor Co.
perkinsmotors.com | 719-259-3858
Bronze: Springs Automotive Group (TIE)
springsautomotivegroup.com 719-477-0900
Bronze:
Heuberger Subaru (TIE)
bestbuysubaru.com | 719-475-1920
Bed & Breakfast
Old Town Guesthouse B&B
Built in 1997 to complement Victorian elements of the surrounding neighborhood, Old Town Guesthouse B&B has since been a fixture of Old Colorado City. A short walk from shopping, art and dining, Old Town’s eight themed rooms offer mountain views and exceptional accommodations. Room price includes breakfast and off-street parking and each of the themed rooms — with names ranging from African Orchid to Old Town Cactus — offer private balconies with a two-person hot tub or an in-room steam shower/sauna. Several include fireplaces. Old Town Guesthouse has been recognized with several accolades over the years, including being named of the “Top 25 B&Bs in North America,” according to a national B&B online booking site.
oldtown-guesthouse.com | 719-632-9194
Silver: St. Mary’s Inn
thestmarysinn.com | 719-540-2222
Bronze: Rocky Mountain Lodge (TIE)
rockymountainlodge.com | 719-684-2521
Bronze: Blue Skies Inn Bed & Breakfast (TIE)
blueskiesinn.com | 719-685-3899
Craft Brewery & Brew Pub
Atrevida Beer Company
Boasting the tagline, “Diversity is on tap,” Atrevida Beer Co. is a small brewery with a big impact. The idea for Atrevida was born when U.S. Army veteran Rich Fierro and his wife, Jessica, tasted “true craft beer.” The husband-and-wife later became brewery owners and, as head brewer, Jessica Fierro mixes her passion for brewing with Mexican-influenced flavors. Atrevida is Colorado’s first Latin-owned brewery and first brewery with a female head brewer. The family-owned establishment with six staffers has earned honors including 2019 Governor’s Minority Small Business of the Year and the 2023 Brewers Association Recognition Award. Jessica Fierro was named a CSBJ Woman of Influence in 2022. Atrevida continues to produce unique brews, including beers flavored with strawberries, Mexican chocolate, lemongrass and chapulines, which are toasted, adobo-spiced crickets.
atrevidabeerco.com | 719-266-4200
Silver: Red Leg Brewing Company
redlegbrewing.com | 719-598-3776
Bronze: Cerberus Brewing Company (TIE)
cerberusbrewingco.com | 719-636-2337
Bronze: Bristol Brewing Company (TIE)
bristolbrewing.com | 719-633-2555
Chamber of Commerce
Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce
For 30 years, the nonprofit Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce has promoted inclusivity and development by supporting women in businesses throughout southern Colorado. Anyone can participate in the Women’s Chamber as leaders and members.
The organization offers extensive support to its members, including community outreach events, philanthropy opportunities, sponsorships, networking, and business promotions — and it continually adds new resources, contributing to its success in helping women-led businesses thrive.
Lola Woloch, president and chief executive officer of the Women’s Chamber, attributes the nonprofit’s positive impact to its service-oriented approach. “We stand out because we serve our business community ... first and foremost, our members come first,” Woloch says. “It’s not about me. It’s not about the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber. It’s about being a servant leader.” This servant leadership style, she says, accounts for the Women’s Chamber’s drive to constantly adapt to and anticipate its members’ needs.
scwcc.com | 719-422-2007
Silver: Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC (TIE)
coloradospringschamberedc.com 719-471-8183
Silver: Colorado Springs Hispanic Business Council - The Hispanic Chamber (TIE)
cshispanicchamber.com | 719-231-5353
Bronze: Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Center & Visitor Center
trilakeschamber.com | 719-481-3282
Golf Course
Patty Jewett Golf Course
Patty Jewett Golf Course has been open for play since 1898, making the scenic course one of the oldest in country. It has continued to win visitors over for more than 100 years. “The age and the history the course contributes to its success,” says Pat Gentile, Patty Jewett’s golf division manager. “It’s mature. It looks like a private course, but it’s a public course.” Located near Downtown Colorado Springs, the golf course comes with a neighborhood feel. “If you remember Cheers, this is like the place that everybody knows your name,” Gentile, who has worked at Patty Jewett for 28 years, says. “It’s the Cheers of golf courses. That uniqueness sets us apart.”
pattyjewettgolfshop.com | 719-385-6963
Silver: The Golf Club at Flying Horse
flyinghorseclub.com | 719-494-1222
Bronze: Kissing Camels Golf Club at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club
gardenofthegodsresort.com | 800-923-8838
National Sports Association
U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, or USOPC, is the unifying organization for the myriad associations governing the more than 40 sports showcased in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. USOPC is focused on “protecting, supporting and empowering America’s athletes,” according to its website. It’s also focused on its mission to “empower Team USA athletes to achieve sustained competitive excellence and well-being.” Founded in 1894, the USOPC moved its headquarters from New York City to Colorado Springs in 1978. In 2010, the headquarters moved to its present location in Downtown Colorado Springs, while the previous site off Union Boulevard remains a U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center.
teamusa.org/about-the-usopc | 888-222-2313
Silver: USA Hockey (TIE)
usahockey.com | 719-576-8724
Silver: U.S. Figure Skating (TIE)
usfigureskating.org | 719-635-5200
Bronze: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association
prorodeo.com | 719-593-8840
Nonprofit Organization
National Mill Dog Rescue
National Mill Dog Rescue was founded in 2007 in honor of a little Italian Greyhound named Lily, a dog rescued by Theresa Strader. As a commercial breeding dog, or “puppy mill mom,” Lily had spent 7 years confined in a tiny cage in a dark barn, without veterinary care or exercise. By the time Strader rescued her from a dog auction, she was badly disfigured and riddled with tumors. Strader founded the rescue in hopes that Lily’s years of suffering would not be in vain, and to advocate for mill dogs across the country. National Mill Dog Rescue has since rescued more than 18,000 dogs with help from hundreds of volunteers. “The key to our success is having a staff and volunteers that are all about the dogs and a community of adopters that are incredible,” says Joni Williams, volunteer coordinator and education and outreach event coordinator. “There’s never a dog we worry about not getting adopted, because of this open-hearted community.”
nmdr.org | 719-683-3334
Silver: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
cmzoo.org | 719-633-9925
Bronze: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado
rmhcsoutherncolorado.org | 719-471-1814
Startup Resource
Pikes Peak Library District
Whether you search online or visit a physical location, Pikes Peak Library District provides comprehensive information for starting a business in El Paso County. Help with small business needs includes resources for writing a business plan, financing your business, and obtaining insurance and licenses. “Pikes Peak Library District strives to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners with the information and tools they need to succeed,” says Sandy Hancock, PPLD’s interim adult education manager. “We are an important part of the business ecosystem in the Pikes Peak region.” Hancock writes many of the guides for PPLD and is available to answer questions. “We work hard to reach entrepreneurs and small businesses who may be facing barriers,” she says. “We are an organization they can trust and they feel comfortable coming to us with their needs.”
ppld.org | 719-531-6333
Silver: Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center
pikespeaksbdc.org | 719-667-3803
Social Impact Company
Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center
Known as the “educational heart” of Garden of the Gods Park, the visitor and nature center is owned by the Garden of the Gods Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to “support and enhance the park for future generations.” Since 1995, purchases from the gift shop, movie theater, café and adventure tours have benefited public education and conservation of the park. The Garden of the Gods Foundation has donated a total of more than $5 million for the preservation and maintenance of the Garden of the Gods Park, a national landmark in Colorado Springs that attracts about 4 million visitors per year.
gardenofgods.com | 719-634-6666
Silver: The Men’s Xchange
themensxchange.com | 719-418-3372
Bronze: Who Gives a Scrap (TIE)
whogivesascrapcolorado.com 719-375-8734
Bronze: Red Leg Brewing Co. (TIE)
redlegbrewing.com | 719-598-3776
Professional Association
Better Business Bureau
of Southern Colorado
Serving 25 counties, Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado helps consumers find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. It also provides accreditation for businesses, helps resolve customer complaints, and maintains over 23,000 reviews on companies in the region. The Better Business Bureau is a multi-year Best in Business winner. “This recognition is a true honor and a testament to our ongoing commitment to fostering a marketplace built on trust and ethical business practices,” says CEO and Executive Director Jonathan Liebert. “Being named a finalist reinforces our dedication to excellence and motivates us to continue providing the highest quality services to the business community.”
bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-of-southern-colorado 719-636-1155
Silver: Colorado Springs Police Protective Association (TIE)
csppa.org: | 719-634-0058
Silver: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (TIE)
prorodeo.com: | 719-593-8840
Silver: BNI Colorado - Business Network International of Colorado Inc. (TIE)
bnicoloradosprings.com | 719-266-8704
Bronze: Leadership Pikes Peak
leadershippikespeak.org | 719-632-2618