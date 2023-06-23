Credit Union
Ent Credit Union
Ent Credit Union says its clients will “stress less with Colorado mortgage experts.” The Colorado Springs-based institution offers helpful homebuying tools for refinancing, researching and calculating budgets. Once pre-approved, Ent offers a locked-in interest rate and lifetime loan support. Plus, they offer a $500 guarantee if you don’t close on a home on time. Ent shares its philosophy online: “Buying a home is a journey. Let us be your guide.” Ent has been lending a hand in the journey since 1957, when the company was founded to meet the financial needs of the former Ent Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. Ent has since expanded to include 500,000 members and 50 service centers along the Front Range.
“From our humble beginnings in 1957, the residents of Colorado Springs have really embraced Ent as a not-for-profit financial institution that wants to improve our members’ financial quality of life,” says Jennifer Sussman, Ent’s chief marketing officer. “Now those same members are helping us spread the word throughout Colorado as we continue to grow and serve communities up and down the Front Range. To be recognized as one of the ‘best’ in our hometown is always a special honor.”
ent.com | 800-525-9623
Silver: Air Academy Credit Union
aacu.com | 719-593-8600
Bronze: Security Service Federal Credit Union (TIE)
ssfcu.org | 888-415-7878
Bronze: Navy Federal Credit Union (TIE)
navyfederal.org | 888-842-6328
Accounting Firm
Stockman Kast Ryan + Company
Founded in 1995 and with a team of over 125 employees, Stockman Kast Ryan + Company is a locally-owned CPA firm dedicated to helping Coloradans with all their accounting needs.
Marketing and Growth Director Marjorie Noleen emphasizes a culture rooted in their core values of excellence, empathy, integrity, intellectual curiosity, respect, responsiveness, and drive, saying, “Stockman Kast Ryan + Co always relies on its core values when making decisions. We believe in being focused on delivering exceptional service to our clients, community and employees. We stay true to our goals and mission, and that shows in our long-standing relationships and ongoing partnerships throughout the state of Colorado. We emphasize teamwork and integrity in every interaction.
“Being ‘fiercely independent’ is uncommon in the accounting industry in recent years,” she adds, “but our goal is to remain nimble, grow intentionally, provide exceptional service to our clients and take great care of our employees.”
skrco.com | 719-630-1186
Silver: BRW Tax & Accounting
brwtax.com | 719-358-2360
Bronze: Erickson, Brown & Kloster, LLC
ebkcpa.com | 719-531-0445
Commercial Lender
Bank of Colorado
When you’re run by the Best Boss in the region (see p. 43), that Best-ness is bound to rub off on everything else. That may be why Bank of Colorado racked up so many honors in 2023, to include Best Commercial Lender and Best Bank, according to Business Journal readers.
Bank of Colorado has 44 locations across Colorado, tracing its roots to Great Depression-era Palmer, Nebraska, where brothers George and Tom Dinsdale (and some of their friends) opened what would become Pinnacle Bank in 1938, according to the Bank of Colorado’s website. Over the next eight decades, the bank grew under the leadership of the Dinsdale family to serve communities across eight states.
“We’re proud to be part of Pinnacle Bancorp, which operates 161 banks in eight states: Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, New Mexico, Texas and Wyoming. We face the future with confidence, knowing we have a firm foundation built on strong values,” the bank’s website says.
Bank of Colorado still offers agricultural loans and services, but has expanded its offerings to the community at large, to include commercial lending, investment services and business education, all with a personal touch.
And to top it off, Bank of Colorado gives back to the communities it serves, to include investments in Boys and Girls Club - Larimar County, the National Western Complex, and the University of Northern Colorado.
bankofcolorado.com | 800-789-7156
Silver: ANB Bank
anbbank.com | 866-433-0282
Bronze: Integrity Bank & Trust
integritybankandtrust.com | 719-495-3700
Bank
Bank of Colorado
Bank of Colorado is a multiple award winner. See above.
bankofcolorado.com | 800-789-7156
Silver: ANB Bank
anbbank.com | 866-433-0282
Bronze: Pikes Peak National Bank
ppnb.com | 719-475-5310
Financial Adviser
Raymond James and Associates
Offering a wide variety of services, including investment banking and wealth management, Raymond James and Associates works with clients to craft personal, innovative, and thoughtful financial strategies with an eye for long-term strategies.
George Garro, branch manager at Raymond James and Associates since 2012, believes the team’s dedication to ensuring they find the best solutions for their clients really sets them above the rest. “We have a seasoned group of advisers who we have done a good job of selecting,” he says.
“We do our jobs in what we believe is the right way,” Garro adds, “and it’s always an honor to be recognized for that.”
raymondjames.com | 719-632-0266
Silver: Ent Investment Services
ent.com | 800-525-9623
Bronze: Edward Jones
edwardjones.com | 800-441-2357