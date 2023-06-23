Private School
The Colorado Springs School
Founded 61 years ago, The Colorado Springs School is a college-preparatory, day, and international school serving students from pre-K through 12th grade.
More than 330 students attend CSS, which sits on 28 acres of the former Claremont Estate in the Broadmoor area. Interim Associate Head of School Ellen Crow says CSS’ “commitment to experiential education” is what sets it apart from other private schools in the area.
“Students and faculty alike are encouraged to take healthy risks in order to stretch themselves, grow, and learn,” says Crow. “We continually ask ‘What’s possible?’ and seek new ways to prepare students for the dynamic world in which we live.”
The Colorado Springs School’s areas of focus include experiential education (including Experience-Centered Seminars and service learning), social and emotional learning, fine and performing arts, athletics, clubs and activities, and leadership.
“With scaffolded, intentionally built educational experiences, our students venture out into the world to learn and grow,” says Crow.
css.org | 719-475-9747
Silver: Fountain Valley School of Colorado
fvs.edu | 719-391-5251
Bronze: Corpus Christi Catholic School
corpuschristicos.org | 719-632-5092
College, University & Trade School
UCCS
UCCS has over 11,000 students, with close to 800 faculty and 800 staff. “Our students and staff contribute about $600 million each year in economic impact in El Paso County alone,” the university’s website says.
“We’re here to create the workforce of tomorrow,” says Chris Valentine, assistant vice chancellor of marketing and communications at UCCS. “We’re understanding the needs of our community partners, business in the community, and developing programs to help create that workforce.”
For example, Valentine says that UCCS created a new aerospace engineering degree due to an increased need in aerospace engineers in the Colorado Springs area. “We just graduated our first graduates from that program,” he says.
UCCS has students from all 50 states and 82 nations, with students borrowing an average of $16,854 a year — a third of the national average, according to UCCS’ website. Thirty percent of students at UCCS come from low-income families, and 65 percent of students stay in Colorado post-grad.
UCCS prides itself on being committed to diversity and inclusion, dedicated to military-affiliated students, and devoted to accessible, personalized instruction.
uccs.edu | 719-255-8227
Silver: Pikes Peak State College
pikespeak.edu | 719-502-2000
Bronze: Colorado College
coloradocollege.edu | 719-389-6000
School District
Academy School District 20
Academy School District 20 serves the Northgate, Briargate, and Black Forest areas, whose boundary also encompasses the Air Force Academy.
“A little over two years ago, Academy District 20 implemented our new value statements,” says Allison Cortez, the district’s chief communication officer. “We hope this indicates to our staff, parents and community that we truly value people, relationships and quality education.”
D20 is unique because of its “relationships and partnerships with our parents and community,” says Cortez. “We recognize all students are unique, and the importance of parental choice.”
asd20.org | 719-234-1200
Silver: Cheyenne Mountain School District 12
cmsd12.org | 719-475-6100
Bronze: Colorado Springs School District 11
d11.org | 719-520-2000