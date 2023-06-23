Homebuilder
Classic Homes
Classic Homes has built 15,000 homes in El Paso County since 1989. The locally-owned business shares its philosophy on its website: “We’ve built our reputation based on a sincere and unwavering belief that we must always strive for quality, value, and customer satisfaction in the process of delivering a home to our buyers.” Classic Homes offers more than 50 floorplans to include ranch, two-story, and three-story single-family plans, plus townhomes. “We strive to build communities that are highly desirable and in locations where people want to live,” says Kim Sandoval, director of corporate marketing. “We try to build a product that is appealing to all lifestyles. There’s really something for everyone, regardless of what stage of
life you’re in.”
classichomes.com | 719-592-9333
Silver:
Challenger Homes
challengerhomes.com | 719-259-0898
Bronze:
Colarelli Custom Homes
colarellicustomhomes.com 719-475-7997
Architectural Firm
RTA Architects
From University Village Colorado to the Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center and UCCS’ William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center, RTA Architects has designed many of the iconic buildings in Colorado Springs.
RTA Architects launched in 1975 to create and renovate structures, offering clients and communities functional, aesthetic, and sustainability benefits. Its professional teams use a collaborative approach when designing interiors and buildings for clients. The firm also provides related services like site planning, master planning, feasibility studies and wayfinding.
RTA works with clients in education, health care, commercial and retail development, tourism, and community organizations. The firm’s professionals are proud to say “the majority of the work we do is with previous
satisfied clients.”
rtaarchitects.com | 719-471-7566
Silver:
Colorado Design Concepts
dcla.net/firm-profile | 303-664-5301
Bronze:
HB&A
hbaa.com | 719-473-7063
Engineering Firm
CTL|Thompson, Inc. (TIE)
Since 1971, CTL|Thompson, Inc. has provided innovative engineering solutions throughout the Rocky Mountain region and beyond. The firm provides geotechnical design, construction criteria and observation as well as testing services for residential developments, commercial buildings, industrial facilities, retail outlets, shopping centers, mining facilities, and for infrastructure including dams, water treatment facilities and road construction. With experts in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana, the CTL|Thompson team is made up of engineers, geologists and scientists are seasoned professionals with backgrounds in geotechnical, civil, environmental and structural engineering, industrial hygiene, biology and geology. The firm shares its mission on its website: “To build a trusted team that helps clients succeed with thorough, thoughtful, time-tested solutions.”
ctlthompson.com | 719-528-8300
Rocky Mountain Group (TIE)
Founded in 1986, Rocky Mountain Group, or RMG, is “grounded in the values to always do the right thing and to treat each project as if it were our own,” according to its website. With over three decades of engineering, architecture and materials testing experience, RMG is 100 percent employee-owned. “We’re a straightforward, straight-shooting bunch of engineers, architects, geologists, technicians and professionals,” RMG’s website says, “with a keen sense of urgency to get your project done right.” RMG’s projects include work on apartment complexes, Bison Wildlife Refuge and the self-cleaning restrooms in Bancroft Park in Old Colorado City.
rmg-engineers.com | 719-548-0600
Silver: Bridgers & Paxton
bpce.com | 719-630-3350
General Contractor
Bryan Construction
For over four decades, Bryan Construction has been a leading firm when it comes to first-class construction services. Scott Bryan founded the company with “performance excellence” as its mission. With clients across Colorado, the United States and beyond, Bryan Construction now has four locations, hundreds of employees and a portfolio spanning the many sectors of the construction industry, from renovating Cossitt Hall at Colorado College to building a new 13,000-square-foot, two-story Center for Multi-scale Modeling of Atmospheric Process at Colorado State University and remodeling the former Sky Sox clubhouse and stadium. Other projects include the Olympic Training Center, apartment complexes, health care facilities, car dealerships, golf courses, hangars and runways, and retail construction for Planet Fitness, King Soopers and more.
bryanconstruction.com | 719-632-5355
Silver: GE Johnson
gejohnson.com | 719-473-5321
Bronze: Colarelli Construction
colarelliconstruction.com | 719-475-7997
Mechanical & Electrical Contractor
Bible Electric
Bible Electric, Inc. started in 1997 and has since became a leader in Colorado when it comes to electrical design and construction. Bible Electric uses Building Information Modeling technology to deliver a precise and complete design solution to clients, and its estimating department offers competitive bidding. Bible Electric’s employees are also trained in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED. The company’s projects include Topgolf’s Colorado Springs location, retail builds such as Costco and Bass Pro Shops, as well as the National Museum of War World II Aviation. “From start to finish,” its website says, “Bible Electric delivers with pride, integrity and the highest standards of quality and performance.”
bibleelectric.com | 719-265-5066
Silver: WireNut Home Services
thewirenut.com | 719-465-5902
Bronze: Olson Plumbing & Heating Co.
olsonph.com | 719-635-3563
Manufacturing Company
Springs Fabrication
Springs Fabrication offers a wide range of services, including project management, design and engineering, material processing, machining, fabrication, blasting, painting, assembly and testing. The Colorado Springs facility is one of the largest purpose-built manufacturing facilities in the Rocky Mountain region. Its standout features for large complex projects include an assembly bay area with 55-feet under hook height, and a 450-foot fabrication bay — one of the largest in the region. Springs Fabrication’s work runs from the highly visible (like the eyecatching Epicenter Sculpture at Weidner Field and the Julie Penrose Fountain in America the Beautiful Park) to the highly technical (think vacuum furnace vessels, flotation cells, a tunnel liner and diverter system, and a NIST Very-Small-Angled-Neutron-Scattering Chamber). Custom fabrication is the hallmark of Springs Fabrication’s growth and success, according to its website: “Our versatility, quality manufacturing, and customer focus is why our customers come back to us project after project.”
springsfab.com | 719-596-8830
Silver: Micro Metals, Inc.
micrometalsinc.com | 719-593-8367
Bronze: Action Ready Mix (TIE)
719-391-1474
Bronze: Concepts in Millwork, Inc. (TIE)
conceptsinmillwork.com | 719-570-7353