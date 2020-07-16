The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC today urged City Council to pass a mask ordinance in Colorado Springs to help businesses stay open — just hours before Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide mask mandate.

Polis’ mandate requires every Coloradan, age 10 and up, to wear a mask or face covering when in public.

With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths on the rise, El Paso County is at risk of losing its variances, which would force recently-reopened businesses to shut down, the Chamber & EDC said in a statement early Thursday.

The county has received variances for graduations, restaurants, places of worship and the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and a multi-sector variance that applies to several business types such as gyms, theaters, indoor malls, attractions and libraries.

El Paso County Public Health gave an update on current conditions to the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, noting a steady increase in cases over the past three weeks, with 735 new cases over a two-week period.

If the county cannot get a handle on the current surge in cases, it risks having its variances revoked by the state.

Additionally, the Chamber & EDC expressed concern that current conditions would make the county’s transition into the Protect Our Neighbors phase of Colorado’s response to the coronavirus, “even less attainable.”

In Protect Our Neighbors, according to the CDPHE, communities that meet certain criteria will have less stringent restrictions than under the Stay-At-Home and Safer-At-Home periods.

To qualify for Protect Our Neighbors, counties must meet established thresholds for low disease transmission levels, capacity for testing, case investigation, contact tracing, and outbreak response, and hospital ability to meet the needs of all patients and handle the surge in demand for intensive hospital care.

“We support a mask ordinance rather than shutting down businesses or losing variances,” the Chamber & EDC statement said.

“We must come together as a community to help our economy recover.”

The Chamber announcement called on members and business leaders to contact elected officials and let them know how they can help businesses stay open.