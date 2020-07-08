Pikes Peak Workforce Center has opened a temporary location to serve job seekers in person by appointment only.

The new location, at 1049 N. Academy Blvd., will stay open through Dec. 11, 2020. This location is large enough to serve 50 job seekers at a time, at computers spaced 6 feet apart.

Appointments are for two hours, with 30 minutes in between for staff to sanitize the computer stations.

Job seekers who need to open a ConnectingColorado.com account or work on their Unemployment Insurance applications can schedule their time by calling 719-667-3700 or by visiting PPWFC.org.

“We are thrilled to finally be able to serve our customers in person again,” Traci Marques, CEO and executive director at Pikes Peak Workforce Center, said in a news release.

“We’ve been able to lease this large building with CARES Act funding to enable us to create a safer environment where our staff and customers can be physically distanced. It’s been wonderful to see our customers again.”

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is an American Job Center serving El Paso and Teller counties. It connects vital businesses with work-ready job seekers and employer-driven services and provides no-cost job seeker services, including résumé assistance and interview training.