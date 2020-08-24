Ground transportation services in Colorado Springs were hit hard when Colorado’s stay-at-home order went into effect in March.

Services like Mountain Metropolitan Transit, Bustang and private carriers have gotten creative to keep going as ridership plunged.

Mountain Metro stopped service to a few routes and switched drivers and buses to routes with more demand.

Bustang used the down time to test a new computer-assisted dispatch system.

And Infinity Shuttle Service kept on the road by finding ways to use its vehicles and drivers to serve the community.

MOUNTAIN METRO

Mountain Metropolitan Transit, the city’s public transportation service, has not stopped providing service during the pandemic, although ridership dropped to about 45 percent of pre-COVID-19 numbers after the pandemic struck.

Director Craig Blewitt said ridership currently stands at about 55 percent of pre-COVID numbers.

The low point came after the state’s stay-at-home order.

“Early on, we had a reduction in the number of reporting drivers,” Blewitt said. “Some drivers were nervous and were calling in sick at the beginning.”

Mountain Metro discontinued the route that serves Pikes Peak Community College’s northern campus while in-person classes were suspended and also shut down the shuttle that served the Manitou Incline after it closed.

“We also discontinued the route that goes up to Memorial Hospital North and Children’s” Hospital, he said. “I know that sounds counterintuitive, but they weren’t allowing visitors, and that was really impacting the demand for that route.”

The hospital route was a demonstration project, and UCHealth agreed to suspend it for the time being, Blewitt said.

In addition, service on several routes that were operating at 15-minute intervals ran less frequently.

While the No. 40 bus, which goes to Pikes Peak Community College North, and the 38 bus that serves the northern hospitals, have not yet resumed, most other routes are back to their pre-COVID frequency. The Incline shuttle is scheduled to start up again Aug. 24.

“We’re almost back to where we were, and we’re on track to do that,” Blewitt said. “The economy is opening up; ridership has been steadily increasing.”

Blewitt said no drivers have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I think that’s reflective of what we’ve done to ensure safety and health,” he said. “We manage the number of passengers on our buses to ensure there are opportunities for social distancing, and we’ve been putting in protective measures for the drivers.”

Plastic shields have been installed on every bus between the driver and the fare box. Both drivers and passengers are required to wear masks.

“We’ve had very little problem since the first couple of days with people wearing a mask,” Blewitt said. “We’ve passed out at least 8,000 masks.”

All buses are cleaned with a powerful disinfectant every night, and drivers wipe down high-touch points during the day.

Blewitt said the service stopped operating the ticket vending machines at the downtown station because “it’s very high touch. But we were able to install a touchless hand sanitizer dispenser next to the ticket vending machines, so we’ve been able to fire those back up.”

Mountain Metro also operates an Americans With Disabilities Act paratransit system that provides comparable bus service for people with disabilities who cannot use the fixed-route buses.

“About half of our riders on our ADA paratransit service is to take people to day programs at Goodwill” and other sites, Blewitt said. “They discontinued those for a period of time because of coronavirus, and they’re starting to open up those day programs again, but slowly.”

The paratransit service’s ridership dropped to about 25 percent of normal early on, but now is up to about 45 percent.

Blewitt explained that Mountain Metro contracts with RATP Dev, a company that operates and maintains transportation systems, to provide 120 drivers for the fixed routes. It contracts with another company, Transdev, to provide ADA vehicle drivers. All the drivers are employees of the contractors, and the companies provide benefits, he said.

Transdev furloughed 19 paratransit drivers, but five have been rehired.

Although Blewitt expects some routes, including the PPCC bus, to continue to be suspended, “in terms of the number of drivers we need to provide full service, I think that’s going to be in the next 30 to 45 days. We’re redirecting those buses and drivers to higher ridership routes to keep the number of passengers down and maintain social distancing.”

BUSTANG

Bustang, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s interregional, urban-to-urban express bus service, shut down service on what it calls the south route between Colorado Springs and Denver on March 29. The service resumed on a limited basis June 29.

The service now is running four round trips each weekday on the south route, as well as commuter service on the north route between Fort Collins and Denver. CDOT also operates service to 170 mountain communities through its Outrider service, transporting residents of smaller towns and rural regions to bigger cities like Colorado Springs.

Early in March, though, ridership on the commuter routes dropped severely, said Michael Timlin, senior manager of mobility operations and deputy division director of transit and rail.

“A lot of the people who travel on the south route are office workers working in the Tech Center and downtown that had the capability to work from home,” Timlin said. “We saw that same trend between Fort Collins and Denver.”

In February, overall ridership was up about 5 percent over February 2019 but dropped by about half in March from March 2019 numbers.

Since service resumed, “we have put in a number of new protocols on all the buses,” said Bob Wilson, CDOT statewide programs communications manager.

Face masks must be worn by all passengers and drivers, and drivers are issued latex gloves, he said.

“Drivers and passengers must be willing to submit to a temperature scanning, and those people with temperatures greater than or equal to 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit are not allowed to drive or to board the bus,” Wilson said.

Buses are sanitized after each run and in the evenings after they’re done with their runs, and high-touch areas such as seats, seat belt buckles and armrests are cleaned, disinfected and fogged each day with chlorine dioxide.

The air filters on all buses have been upgraded, and the company will be retrofitting the HVAC systems over the next couple of months, Wilson said.

That will include installation of pathogen-blocking filters and UV-C radiation equipment that will sanitize return air throughout the systems.

“We also are asking passengers to purchase their tickets in advance as much as possible, so that we can minimize any physical interaction between the drivers and passengers and maximize social distancing.” Wilson said.

Supervisors are stationed at park-and-ride stops to ensure social distancing is maintained while passengers are queueing up to board buses.

Bustang has had to put some of its expansion plans on hold because of the drop in ridership and the state’s overall budget.

The service had planned to start two additional Outrider routes — Telluride to Grand Junction and Craig to Denver — next January but now will hold off until July. Extension of service to Pueblo also has been postponed until later this year.

Bustang is going ahead, however, with construction of its 10-bus Colorado Springs garage, which is under construction at Powers Boulevard and Bijou Street.

“That will be our maintenance support center for our service to Pueblo and southern Colorado,” Timlin said. He expects the facility to be completed late next year.

Bustang contracts with Ace Express Coaches of Golden to provide drivers. CARES Act funding kept them active and paid during the shutdown, Timlin said.

“Anybody in surface transportation knows that drivers are very difficult to come by,” he said. “So we wanted to make sure that we kept the best of our drivers.”

Bustang also used the shutdown time to run some tests on the intelligent transportation system it plans to install on all of its buses.

The system communicates with dispatchers to show where buses are, counts passengers who get on and off the buses and has computer-assisted dispatching functions that, among other things, can point drivers to a detour to get around road closures or obstacles. It also announces stops in both visual and audio modes.

“We’ve got three buses deployed with the system right now,” Timlin said. ”It seems to be working very well, and … we hope to have it deployed in the entire fleet by the end of calendar 2020.”

The pandemic actually helped Bustang do robust testing of the system without passengers on board, he said.

PRIVATE SERVICE

Anthony Perez and Andrew Woehle launched Infinity Shuttle Service in May 2019, with service to Denver International Airport and the Colorado Springs Airport. They also run a Black Car service, which provides transportation via luxury vehicles to private and corporate events.

All that demand fell away when the shutdown occurred.

The company had booked service for the Space Symposium, originally scheduled for March and postponed until Oct. 31. That change alone cost the company between $40,000 and $60,000.

“We had a contract with the Switchbacks — we are picking up the visitor team, and we are going to be supporting the state fair,” Perez said. “All of those extra corporate events came to a screeching halt.”

“We could recover on the back end,” he said. Reservations are being made for later in the year and into 2021, he said, “but we just need to get there.”

As a newer company, Perez said, Infinity Shuttle Service decided to remain open “from when people started flying again. We were the only shuttle company going until the end of July.”

That helped the company’s exposure, and it gained some loyal customers, he said.

Before the pandemic, the company employed five full- to part-time drivers. That number dropped to three after the March shutdown order, and the company’s four principals stepped up to fill in gaps.

Although sales dropped to about $17,000 a month for the past 90 days, the company kept its employees busy by providing pro bono or highly discounted service.

“We started working with COSILoveYou,” he said. “Three days a week, one of our guys picked up food and brought it to Sierra High School, and we also were helping School District 2 deliver food and supplies to people who can’t get out. … So we’re trying to figure out how can we be a partner in solving a problem and also motivate our people and keep our doors open.”

The company conducted a training session to walk employees through thorough cleaning and sanitizing of its vans and luxury vehicles.

“We are making sure our drivers are doing all the precautions we can to protect our drivers and our customers and give them a sense of security knowing that we’re going that extra mile,” he said.