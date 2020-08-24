For professional sports teams and college athletics programs, generating revenue is largely dependent on hosting large-scale events.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic and precautions put in place by health officials to slow and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, many sporting events that generate money through ticket sales, concessions, merchandise, parking and other means have had to significantly scale down operations.

Others have had to postpone their seasons indefinitely or, in some cases, cancel them entirely.

Colorado Springs has two professional sports teams, the Rocky Mountain Vibes rookie ball Minor League Baseball team and Colorado Springs Switchbacks F.C., a soccer club that plays in the USL Championship League.

The Vibes — which were already facing an uncertain future as Major League Baseball seeks to restructure the minor leagues and potentially eliminate dozens of teams from the MiLB system — canceled its entire season in late June. Its home ballpark, UCHealth Park, has since transitioned to hosting events: drive-in movie nights and socially-distanced concerts that utilize a pod system to keep attendees 6 feet apart.

Switchbacks F.C. — which had only played one game of its 2020 schedule prior to its season being postponed in March — was recently able to resume play in a shortened season with heavily modified operations.

- Advertisement -

The soccer team held its first match of the year at the Switchbacks’ home turf of Weidner Field on July 11. The team has since played two additional home games, with another scheduled Aug. 22.

James Ragain, executive vice president for Switchbacks F.C., said the team’s home games have been vastly different from pre-pandemic affairs.

Adhering to guidance from El Paso County Public Health, Weidner Field has been divided into four quadrants, each of which can host a maximum of 250 people for a total stadium capacity of 1,000.

“What we had to do is have four different entrances,” Ragain said. “And … each zone, [has] its own parking lot, its own bathroom facilities and its own food and concessions. So we basically created almost four separate venues within our one venue.”

The quadrants are barricaded from each another to make sure there’s no cross-contamination, Ragain said. And to accommodate the changes, the team added staff at each game.

Weidner Field has 5,000 seats, and prior to the pandemic, Ragain said the Switchbacks averaged about 4,000 attendees per match.

The club also sells merchandise, which is available online and through the storefront of its downtown offices on Tejon Street, but the majority of its sales come through in-person purchases at Switchbacks games. Fewer fans equals less revenue during COVID restrictions, he said.

Cutting its capacity by 80 percent has resulted in a substantial declines in overall revenue, Ragain said, and the current capacity is not sufficient to allow all season ticket holders to attend games.

“There’s no way to say it nicely or politely,” Ragain said. “It’s a tough year for us.”

And while the team adapts to its current environment, it’s also gearing up to move into its new downtown stadium, which is more than 145,000 square feet with a capacity of 8,000 spectators.

Construction and development is on track despite the pandemic, and the team plans to play its first game there next spring.

“That’s going full-steam ahead and on schedule,” Ragain said. “We’ve been able to continue to promote [the new stadium] downtown; we’ve been selling [ticket] deposits and it’s been getting very good traction.”

The new stadium will require significant personnel, and Ragain said the team has maintained all its staff during the pandemic and will hire additional employees in the coming months.

“This year is a big, big hole for us,” Ragain said. “But with that, we’ve been able to focus a lot of our efforts on next year with the thought that we’re going to blow next year out of the water with a brand new stadium and create this excitement that Colorado Springs needs, especially after this COVID season.”

Higher ed

Colleges and universities with athletic programs have faced similar challenges trying to generate revenue during the pandemic. But Colorado College believes that its programs won’t be much affected by changes in attendance policies.

The vast majority of CC sports do not generate any significant revenue, and are offered to enhance students’ campus experience.

“We think holistically about the provision of a student athlete experience being part of the educational experience here,” said Lesley Irvine, vice president and director of athletics for CC. “And so that’s kind of built in a way where the college supports those [sports] budgets in order to provide that as part of the experience and, quite frankly, have that be part of what attracts the students to the college.”

Irvine said that there’s “very little revenue generating” from CC’s Division III programs, and while its women’s soccer team does sell tickets to games, Division I women’s soccer programs typically “don’t have significant revenue lines affiliated with their budgets.”

Whatever revenue the soccer team does generate has been put on hold either way, as the Mountain West Athletic Conference has postponed all fall sports and championship events indefinitely.

CC’s Division III programs compete in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, which announced in mid-July it would be cancelling all fall sports.

The one CC sport that has yet to receive guidance is the single program that generates significant revenue for the college — men’s ice hockey.

The CC hockey team is set to begin its season in October, though Irvine noted “most people understand that it’s not realistic that hockey’s going to start” at that time.

She said she expects further guidance on what will happen with the season in coming weeks.

For CC hockey, Irvine said the revenue structure is slightly unique, because the college currently rents the Broadmoor World Arena to host its games.

The school, Irvine said, pays the venue to practice and play their games there and, in return, receives a portion of the ticket revenue for each CC game.

CC sets annual revenue targets as part of its budget projections, and for CC hockey, that’s around $850,000 to $900,000 for the season.

The team also generates revenue through corporate sponsorships and receives “modest amounts of money” from television rights to air CC games, Irvine said.

“So there are some opportunities there,” she said. “But those also correlate with expenses. So overall, we don’t really think about athletics here being a revenue-generating enterprise in its own right.”

What money CC hockey brings in, Irvine said, mostly offsets some of the expenses of its other varsity programs.

Like Switchbacks F.C., CC hockey is also preparing for a big move into a new locale.

Once complete, the Ed Robson Arena will house more than 3,400 chair-back seats, as well as locker rooms, a film room, a player’s lounge, staff offices, an academic success area and a strength-and-performance center.

The college broke ground on the new arena in February, and Irvine said neither its funding nor construction have been changed by the pandemic.

The project is on track to be completed next summer and the arena should be ready for CC’s first home game in October 2021.

Because CC is home to several sports programs that cost more than they bring in, CC could potentially save money due to teams not competing this fall.

But Irvine said the college has an obligation to provide whatever opportunities it can for its student athletes within the confines of the pandemic environment.

So CC will use money saved from cancellations on modified seasons when programs can resume in the spring.

“We see the athletic experience as being a key part of the educational experience here,” Irvine said. “So with that in mind … for women’s soccer and for the Division III sports, both of their conferences have committed to some type of spring experience for them. We’re looking at giving them some type of regular season and then some type of conference tournament in the spring, so we’re already kind of scratching our heads as to how we’re going to squeeze all these events in, but … those would be wonderfully positive problems for us to solve. We’re doing all we can to keep engaging our student athletes.”