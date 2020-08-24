Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs residents have been experiencing another round of missed trash pickups by GFL Environmental and haven’t been able to communicate with the company.

Some residents have said on social media that their trash hadn’t been collected in three weeks and that GFL doesn’t answer their calls and emails.

One Westside resident, Steve Bartley, became so frustrated that he staged a trash-in Aug. 6 at GFL’s offices at 650 Santa Fe St.

Trash pickup was scheduled at Bartley’s home the previous day, but the trash didn’t get collected and Bartley did not get responses to his calls.

So he loaded two bags of garbage into his truck and took them to the Colorado Springs office, intending to drop them off and cancel his service. At first, the company refused to take the refuse.

Bartley persisted. and a GFL employee eventually carried off the bags.

“I found my experience at their local office here when I went in to cancel to be unprofessional, and having armed security order myself and KRDO News to leave their parking lot as just another example of their bad behavior toward a customer — me anyway,” he said.

Before he went to the office, Bartley said he had taken his case all the way to GFL’s U.S. corporate offices in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Customer Service promised to call me back the same day with some answers and solutions. I never heard another word,” Bartley said.

He was able to cancel his service, but residents of Manitou Springs, which has a contract with GFL as a single hauler for residential trash and recycling services, don’t have that option.

Manitou’s city councilors approved a renewal of GFL’s contract in July before the city learned about the current issues, Mayor John Graham said.

Manitou City Administrator Denise Howell and Public Information Officer Alex Trefry met with Selemaea Apineru, operations specialist II at GFL, last week after reading complaints posted on Facebook and NextDoor.

Trefry said Apineru agreed to set up an email address and phone number exclusively for Manitou residents.

“We said, ‘We need you to promote this on your end — put it on bills,’ … and he agreed to do that,” Trefry said.

Trefry said Manitou residents can contact Apineru by email at manitou.springs@gflenv.com or by calling 800-207-6618, ext. 71016.

Vaughan, Ontario-based GFL, the fourth largest environmental services company in North America, has been growing its U.S. presence aggressively through acquisitions. In June, it acquired the assets of Advanced Disposal Services, with facilities in 10 states. It announced Aug. 12 the acquisition of WCA Waste Corp., adding facilities in 11 Midwestern and Southeastern U.S. states including Texas, Missouri and Florida.

The company said the expansion would make it more efficient throughout its U.S. locations.

GFL acquired the former Bestway Disposal in late 2018. Complaints about missed pickups and poor customer service started surfacing in the fall of 2019. At the time, GFL said it was having difficulty converting to new phone and billing systems. Service issues were attributed in part to a new digital collection logging system that didn’t always work properly.

“We’ve got our work cut out to re-establish our good reputation,” GFL General Manager Judd Staton said in February.

The complaints died down for a time but started up again in July.

At the end of July, GFL posted a message on its Facebook page stating that it had launched an automated email system to update customers when routes were expected to be delayed or missed. The company encouraged customers to log in to their accounts to make sure they received these messages.

The company posted on July 31 that its team was working to collect trash and recycling the following day if pickups were missed.

“Providing quality service to our customers is top priority,” John Bosch, GFL regional vice president, stated in an Aug. 18 email to the Business Journal. “We recognize the service issues and are making impactful changes that will provide sustained improvement. We have a fantastic team of employees that are working hard daily.

“For customers trying to reach us, we understand that wait times are longer than usual. This is due to very high call volumes. We have enlisted additional help to answer incoming calls, emails and social media in a timelier manner.

“For those having issues reaching us by phone, please email us at coloradosprings@gflenv.com for immediate assistance. We fully intend to assist with every customer and kindly ask for patience during this time.”