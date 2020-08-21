Technology companies have expanded their real estate footprint by 15 percent in Colorado Springs over the past two years, totaling 3 million square feet, according to a new CBRE report. The real estate company said hardware manufacturing companies have the largest tech presence in the city “by far,” followed by software.

“Colorado Springs’ growing population, lower housing costs relative to Denver and proximity to the mountains have made it an increasingly attractive location for companies in all kinds of industries, including tech,” Molly Armbrister, senior research analyst with CBRE and co-author of the report, said in a news release. “Growth in the tech sector is serving to further diversify the Colorado Springs economy and reinforce its real estate market.”

Hardware manufacturing companies take up the most space in Colorado Springs and all along the Front Range, as they usually inhabit larger footprints in industrial buildings, the release said. These companies occupy 1.9 million square feet in Colorado Springs, representing 64 percent of the city’s total tech space. Software companies have the second-largest tech footprint in the city (21 percent), followed by business services (12 percent) and cloud (2 percent).

“Colorado Springs’ high-quality tech workforce serves as a strong draw for tech companies,” the release said. “The city added about 5,000 new tech workers over the past decade, reaching a tech labor pool of 18,000 today. Earlier this year the city ranked fourth on CBRE’s list of up-and-coming North American markets for tech talent. Nine percent of all new office jobs in Colorado Springs from the last decade have come from tech firms.”

COVID-19’s total impact isn’t known, but “economic fallout from the pandemic has reverberated through Front Range real estate markets,” the release said, adding “Office leasing activity has slowed, and the amount of office space available for sublease has risen in many cities.”

D Bergin, managing director of office occupier and industrial for CBRE in Colorado, said in the release, “While no sector is immune to the impact of [COVID-19], tech has proven to be one of the most resilient. Tech firms have played a huge role in facilitating business productivity and supporting critical infrastructure to make it possible for employees around the globe to transition to remote work. As more firms embrace flexibility in where their employees locate, Colorado stands to be a beneficiary of tech talent seeking a higher quality of life.”

- Advertisement -

In total the tech industry has added 4 million square feet of office and industrial space along the Front Range, growing from 17.4 million square feet in 2018 to 21.4 million square feet in 2020.

View the full report here.