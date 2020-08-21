Opinion: The four videos every business needs

In the last few years, video has exploded across the internet, from social media platforms based completely on video, to stories becoming a popular way to peek behind the scenes, to YouTube continuing to dominate a huge portion of content creation. Businesses wanting to be successful moving forward should embrace video as a medium and include more video content in their branding, social media and marketing.

It can be daunting to know where to start with video content, however. With so many platforms, formats and even types of videos, identifying what will most impact your business can be difficult. At Z3 Digital, we split video into two categories: macro and micro content. Macro content focuses on consideration and conversion of potential customers. Micro content focuses on brand awareness and brand loyalty. Businesses should produce video that falls under both categories in order to attract new customers, and to then create a sense of loyalty to the brand. The four following types of videos cover these two categories and will create an effective video marketing campaign for your business.

AWARENESS VIDEO

These are high quality, promotional videos, primarily used for ads. Well-produced, flashy videos, these are best left to a professional video marketing company to direct, style and produce for your business. Think of these videos as a first impression — you want to catch a potential customer’s attention quickly, intrigue them and leave them wanting more.

CONSIDERATION VIDEO

This type of videos act as a “business card.” They delve beyond the surface of the awareness video, show the customer a deeper look into what your business offers them, and lets them become more comfortable with your brand. Videos falling under this category are behind-the-brand videos — ones that highlight the differences between your company and your competition.

CONVERSION VIDEO

Client stories and testimonials are crucial videos for your business. When a customer is ready to pick a business, they’ll look for testimonials from previous customers. This is when you build trust by providing stories of satisfaction in your product or services, and what better way to do that then by recruiting previous customers!

LOYALTY VIDEO

You’ve converted a potential customer into a buyer, now what can you offer to convert them into a raving fan? This is where you utilize “micro content” and continue to produce videos that promote awareness and loyalty. What does your business do that others don’t? Bring them behind the scenes, introduce your employees, endear your brand and business to your customers.

In the next few years video is just going to become more and more important. The potential for businesses to utilize video to effectively engage with customers and potentials customs also remains barely tapped especially where local businesses are concerned. Potential customers increasingly rely on video, whether testimonials or seeing the inner workings of a company to make their decisions and the businesses that engage fully on this front stand a lot to gain. If you only take one piece of advice from this article, make it this: Push your business forward into the future today by getting started with video content.

Timothy A. Zercher is president and CEO of Pueblo-based EasySocial. Zercher can be reached at easysocial.solutions.