The 36th annual Space Symposium has been grounded for 2020, as the Space Foundation announced this week the event has been rescheduled for fall of 2021.

The symposium, which brings as many as 15,000 space industry professionals to Colorado Springs each year, was originally scheduled to take place at The Broadmoor in March, but was rescheduled for late October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a second postponement, the symposium is now set to take place from Aug. 22-26, 2021.

“Following our postponement of this year’s Symposium in the spring, we worked with our partners, corporate members, and many others in hopes of bringing the space community together this coming fall,” Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor said in a news release. “Despite all of those efforts, it is clear to everyone that an in-person gathering will not be possible in 2020.”

Those who registered for this year’s symposium, which would have taken place Oct. 31–Nov. 2, can visit spacesymposium.org for additional details.

In Wednesday’s news release, the Space Foundation also announced the creation of a new initiative called “Space Symposium 365,” which will premiere this fall and offers “expanded programming and collaborative opportunities that will continue to bring the global space community together.”

Space Symposium 365 “will deliver the signature components everyone expects from the Space Symposium, along with other enriched programming in a year-round digital format.”

It will also showcase presentations by global leaders, executive panels, awards, New Generation Space Leaders activities and other multimedia components.

Spread throughout the year, the initiative will enable the Space Foundation to extend the content of its annual symposium to a wider audience in an accessible, digital environment.

More details, including registration, schedules and sponsorships will be released in fall 2020.