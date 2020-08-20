The city of Colorado Springs is seeking public input on the strengths and weakness of its transportation system as part of ConnectCOS, a citywide visionary transportation study to help meet the evolving needs of this growing community.

“We look to residents who use a variety of ways to get around Colorado Springs to help us create a transportation roadmap that reflects the evolving needs of our community,” said Todd Frisbie, traffic engineer for the city of Colorado Springs. “ConnectCOS seeks to address the tremendous growth that has recently taken place and will build on years of study and analysis to identify transportation improvements and the strategic steps necessary to ensure an efficient, accessible, safe and well-connected network.”

Residents are encouraged to provide input through Friday, Sept. 11 about transportation challenges in the areas of driving, walking, bicycling and using public transportation. Residents are encouraged to submit comments through both:

A digital survey to gain insight into existing travel habits and preferences; and

An online map tool that allows users to pinpoint specific areas that are easy or challenging to drive, walk, bike or take transit.

Residents may visit the project webpage to learn more about the study and to provide feedback.

The city will integrate public comments from this and future surveys into the evaluation of the transportation system and future needs and anticipates multiple opportunities to provide comments as the project evolves.

Later this year, the city will host a public forum for commenting on the state of the system and potential future investments and strategies prior to the team developing recommendations and the draft ConnectCOS Transportation Plan by late summer 2021.

Colorado Springs’ last transportation plan (The Intermodal Transportation Plan) was created in 2001. In the two decades since, transportation planning has transformed with emerging technologies, changing demographics in the city and new travel choices.

ConnectCOS is a yearlong study that will involve a significant technical analysis and robust community engagement effort to identify and prioritize short and long-term transportation projects to ensure that people who live, work and play in Colorado Springs have an opportunity to participate in the study.

ConnectCOS will lay out the next 20 years of transportation planning, infrastructure and improvements in Colorado Springs, bringing to life the goals, ideas and community values established in PlanCOS.

Find more information about Mountain Metropolitan Transit, the city’s bus and paratransit system, and other ground transportation services in the Aug. 21 issue of the Business Journal.