AG’s office settles lawsuit against lenders for exceeding state interest rate limits

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Aug. 18 that his office has reached a settlement in two precedent-setting lawsuits involving Colorado’s right to enforce its interest rate limits on consumer loans to protect residents from predatory lending practices.

“Under federal law, certain out-of-state banks can lend in Colorado at interest rates that exceed Colorado’s limits,” a news release issued by the AG’s office said. “The Attorney General alleged that non-banks Avant and Marlette illegally partnered with two out-of-state banks — WebBank and Cross River Bank, respectively — in a scheme to ‘rent’ those banks’ ability to lend above Colorado’s rate limits.”

Under the settlement, WebBank, Cross River Bank and all of their non-bank partners, including Avant and Marlette, have agreed to provide Colorado consumers with certain protections to ensure that they are making true banks loans. Additionally, they committed that they will not lend to Colorado consumers at rates above 36 percent and will provide consumers with other protections required by Colorado law. In addition, non-bank partners will maintain a Colorado lending license.

“The companies will pay $1,050,000 to the State of Colorado for consumer protection efforts consistent with the settlement agreement,” the release said, adding, “Furthermore, the companies will make a $500,000 contribution to the MoneyWi$er program, a partnership between the Attorney General’s Office and the Colorado Department of Education that supports K-12 financial education in Colorado.”

Weiser, in the release, said, “Protecting consumers from predatory loans is among my top priorities as Attorney General and we take the 36% lending cap very seriously. Many Coloradans are hurting financially due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and they are susceptible to unscrupulous lenders who take advantage of them, lending at rates far above what Colorado law permits. This agreement protects Colorado consumers and creates a model for how other lenders can comply with Colorado law and treat consumers fairly.”

He said securing funding for MoneyWi$er is also a significant component of this settlement because it will “help provide important life skills to young people” planning their financial futures.

“The MoneyWi$er program increases financial literacy, and it helps Coloradans become better educated consumers so that they are able to make wiser financial decisions and be less susceptible to fraud or predatory practices,” the attorney general said. “MoneyWi$er also arms Colorado’s future generations with the essential knowledge and life skills needed to confidently navigate the complex world of consumer finance.”

The cases are Fulford v. Avant of Colorado LLC, Case No. 17CV30377 and Fulford v. Marlette Funding LLC, Case No. 17CV30376, both filed in Denver District Court.