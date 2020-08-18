Colorado Springs’ residential real estate market ranks ninth among the 100 most populous U.S. cities, according to a new study by RealtyHop.

RealtyHop, a New York City-based company that works with residential real estate buyers and investors, analyzed data from July 2020 on median home asking and sales prices.

The company’s market health index, released Aug. 17, ranks the top 100 housing markets according to the median price change as a percentage of total sales price.

According to the company, the change in asking price gives a snapshot of the health of each city’s market. A smaller drop between the listing and sales price indicates a healthier market.

In Colorado Springs, asking prices dropped by $10,000, or 2.14 percent of median sales price, in order for properties to be sold or taken off the market, the report stated.

Two Arizona cities, Gilbert and Glendale, ranked first and second on the index. Henderson, Nevada ; Chesapeake, Virginia; and Mesa, Arizona rounded out the top five hottest housing markets.

The top five cities scored with 2 percent or less price drops between listing and sale.

Detroit, Michigan was the coldest housing market, with an average 7.15 percent discount for a property to be sold or taken off the market. Buffalo, New York, was the second coldest market, with a 5.26 price drop.

Cleveland, Ohio; San Francisco, California; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. These cities’ average price drops ranged from 4.30 percent to 5.26 percent.

RealtyHop gathered price data from more than 300,000 listings in July to calculate the August market health index.

According to the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors, the median sales price of homes, condos and townhomes in July was $337,000; the average sales price topped $427,000, and the homes stayed on the market for an average of 20 days.