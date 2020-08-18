The Colorado chapter of the Founder Institute, the world’s largest pre-seed startup accelerator, announced Aug. 17 the relaunch of its 14-week digital accelerator program and its partnership with a number of key local entrepreneurship organizations in Colorado, in a joint effort to boost local entrepreneurship and speed up the region’s economic recovery during COVID-19.

“Since mid-March, more than 26 million people in the United States have filed for unemployment, and the country has seen historic declines in business activity and consumer confidence,” a news release issued by the Founder Institute said. “However, the pandemic has also created various opportunities for those looking to start new businesses.”

Founder Institute co-founder Jonathan Greechan said in the release that “an economic recession can actually be the perfect time to start a new business.”

The crisis has exposed new problems that need innovative new solutions, while also reducing the startup costs of setting up a business and generating an abundance of previously unavailable talent, Greechan said, adding, “With the right support, the ‘new normal’ can open up a wealth of opportunity for entrepreneurs.”

Founder Institute was founded in 2009 and estimates that its alumni have cumulatively created more than 25,000 jobs and raised over $900 million in funding. The startup accelerator has set the target of one-third of its alumni creating products in line with the 17 United Nations sustainable development goals, and many of the region’s top startup investors, founders and executives are participating in the program as mentors, partners and sponsors, the release said.

“By following a structured process to build and grow a company, and via mentorship and support from a vibrant local network of experts, Colorado entrepreneurs are given access to two of the primary resources they need to start a business,” the release said.

Due to a new partnership with Rocky Mountain MicroFinance Institute, an “RMMFI Fellowship” will be offered to a qualified entrepreneur from their program to ensure that income is not a barrier to participation.

“We’re excited to partner with the Founder Institute to help our entrepreneurs level up their business and continue to activate their potential through entrepreneurship,” Mary Kate Morr, RMMFI community engagement manager, said in the release.

Since first opening in Colorado in 2010, the Founder Institute has helped build 81 technology companies in the region, including Kindara (acquired 2018), Cipherpoint (acquired 2017), Atomos (atomosspace.com), Cataworx (cataworx.com), Hauler (hauleraway.com), BlogMutt (verblio.com) and more.

Founder Institute Director Diane Bailey has been involved in the startup community for more than five years as a founder, mentor, community organizer and startup executive. “I’ve found I have a real knack for getting startups from 0 to 1,” she said in the release. “Founder Institute allows me to give more founders the confidence to launch their products. The change and progress we need for today’s new normal is going to come from founders who see this challenging time as an opportunity.”

Aspiring entrepreneurs can apply online at fi.co/join for the Founder Institute Colorado Virtual 2020 pre-seed accelerator program, which begins on Oct. 6.