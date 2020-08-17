Fifty small businesses from around the country took part in The Catalyst Accelerator’s inaugural Tech Collision at Catalyst Campus in late July. More than 385 people attended.

The event was a collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate, Small Business Administration-SBIR/STTR program, Small Business Development Center-Kansas and Tech Warriors Ops.

Sponsored in part by Lockheed Martin, AFRL and U.S. Space Force, the virtual event brought together small businesses and startups, government and industry tech scouts, and workshop educators.

Guest speakers included former Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition Sue C. Payton; Col. Joseph Roth, Space and Missile Systems Center; and Col. Eric Felt, AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate. Speaking engagements focused on space threats and the technology the Air Force is seeking to enhance its space capabilities.

“The organizing team received exceptional support from the City of Colorado Springs, the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade, and the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Council,” a Catalyst Accelerator news release said, adding that 37 companies pitched technology to government and industry tech scouts and participated in a posterboarding session while 13 companies exclusively posterboarded.

“We are thrilled with the turn out of the Tech Collision event,” KiMar Gartman, program director for the Catalyst Accelerator said in the release. “We’d like to thank the aerospace community for coming together to learn more about small businesses and startups that offer exceptional, innovative technology. This event was intended to be the catalyst for community cohesion and focus, and I believe that was accomplished.”

- Advertisement -

“Programs like Catalyst Accelerator’s Technology Collision, continue to build roads and make the government more accessible to startups, even as COVID-19 prevents these events from occurring in person,” Capt. Roger Anderson, deputy program manager, Air Force Space Accelerator, said in the release.

“Participating companies had the opportunity to make relevant connections with industry and the DoD,” Anderson said. “These connections would have been nearly impossible to make in three days without an event like the Tech Collision.”

Lunar Station’s Blair DeWitt said, “This was great. We want to be at next year’s event, and hopefully the next one will be in-person, but even with a pure virtual event, it was amazing and significantly accelerated our path forward as a start-up.”

The Catalyst Accelerator hosted the Tech Collision partly with funds granted through participation in the Small Business Administration’s Growth Accelerator Fund Competition. The organizing team focused on recruiting small businesses and startups owned by minorities, women and those located in hub/opportunity zones.